By OBINNA OGBONNAYA |

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Ebonyi State chapter yesterday issued a 7-day ultimatum to the security agencies in the state to produce the suspected herdsmen that murdered some persons in Obegu and Nkaleha communities.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki shortly after its meeting with traditional rulers, the Chairman of Ohaozara local government council, Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku expressed worry that despite efforts to restore peace in the state, that herders carried out unprovoked attacks on innocent indigenes.

The ALGON chairman, who spoke through the chairman of Izzi local government area, Mr. Paul Nwogha, emphasised that Governor David Umahi has done enough to ensure that there is peaceful and mutual coexistence between the citizens and herdsmen in the state.

They described as unfortunate and unwarranted, the wanton killing of people in Obegu and Nkaleha communities in Ishielu local government area by suspected herdsmen.

According to them, “We gave out peace to the herdsmen and all they could return back to the state is to kill over 15 persons, that is very cruel to such a peaceful and accommodating state like Ebonyi, we are here full of tears on what happened”.

“Nothing on earth will excuse such an inhuman act because it’s unprovoked” they lamented.

The chairmen maintained that the law against open grazing will be fully implemented in the 13 local government areas in the state, adding that anyone who wants to practice must be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Henceforth, we will support the law against open grazing and anybody who wants to practice that should be ready for the wrath of the state because it will be resisted in the highest term”.

“We are giving security agencies 72-hours to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book” they added.

They urged the people that were affected to remain calm to enable the security agencies to do their job perfectly.

The chairmen further assured the citizens of adequate protection of lives and properties, noting that the local vigilantes have been deployed to all the council areas in the state to avert further killings and destruction of properties by herdsmen.