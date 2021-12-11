The Ebonyi State government has made compulsory, all examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for its secondary schools.

The state governor, Engr. Dave Umahi gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi during a courtesy visit to the governor in Abakaliki yesterday.

The examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement Azeez Sani, head, information and public relations division, “The governor commended NECO for playing an important role in the educational development of the country, and assured the Council that the Ebonyi State Government will continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.”