By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has described as “gruesome and unwarranted” the murder of no less than 16 indigenes of three communities in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State by Fulani herdsmen.

The attack took place barely 24 hours after some natives were also reportedly murdered by Fulani herdsmen in Igga, Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

The Christian body said it was stricken with grief over the senseless murder of defenceless villagers.

In a communique signed by the chairman of CAN in South-East, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor, the association stated that they received with rude shock the level of carnage in Ebonyi State “to the extent that human beings were slaughtered like chicken by persons whose identities were not hidden.

“We are indeed in deep grief that lives of innocent people were terminated in such a gruesome manner without any form of intervention from security agencies.

“This came at a time we were yet to recover from a similar report from Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

“We are drenched in tears and sorrow and that is why we are demanding that the perpetrators must be brought to book. We read in the media that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State says he knows those behind the dastardly act, so the government should go after them with every force of law to serve as a deterrent to others.”

CAN equally said the latest killings should serve as a wakeup call to the South-East governors as “it now appears that the zone is indeed under siege as no day passes by without one form of similar incident or the other.”