By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Ebonyi State government has said its infrastructural revolution has positioned the state to become the commercial nerve centre of the South East.

The commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, who stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, added that the state has become an investment haven because of the legislative measures initiated by Governor Dave Umahi’s administration.

He disclosed that the state’s policy on ensuring that no fewer than 5,000 out-of-school children, from each local government area of the state, gets captured in the free and compulsory education programme, is on course.

Speaking on the strides made by the administration so far, he said, “Every zone of state has a flyover bridge. There are 13 of them. The essence of these flyovers is to resolve traffic conflict and prepare Ebonyi State to become the commercial hub of the South East.“We are looking at a situation where investors can come and invest in the state and be rest assured that in the next 100 years, they will not have any issue of traffic. This measure will boost confidence and conducive environment,” he stated.

On the protection of investments in the state, Orji, who had also served as commissioner for Agriculture, said the Investment Protection Law ensures protection of private investments from the caprices of successive administrations in the state.

He said, “What he (governor) did was to ensure that the necessary legislative frameworks are made. One of them is to legislate on investment. So, we have an Investment Promotion Law. And what it does is that it makes it possible for an investor who wants to invest in Ebonyi State to do so and no government whatsoever can stop him.

“The legislation is such that it cannot be changed by anyone except with the consent of the majority of the people of Ebonyi State. Nobody can tamper with the legislation.”