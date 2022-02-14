Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State yesterday traded words over comments credited to the chairman of the opposition PDP of an alleged plot by the APC to arrest, link its prominent leaders to killings and criminal activities in the state.

The PDP chairman, Chief Tochukwu Okorie, in a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital, alleged that there were plans by the ruling APC to link the party’s chieftains and other opposition party members with the killings in 13 local government areas of the state.

He alleged that the sole aim was to arrest and dent their image ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But in a swift reaction, the publicity secretary of the ruling APC, Mr. Ogbuatu Simbad, urged the PDP to desist from working against the progress of the state government.

He said the PDP was crying because Governor David Umahi dumped them and defected to the ruling APC.

Ogbuatu said the governor is busy completing the massive projects his administration embarked upon and has no time to respond to the ranting of PDP, Ebonyi state chapter.

Okorie had said, “We have it in good authority that on 10th of February 2022, Ebonyi state government called a meeting in which the attendees were essentially the leaders of Ebubeagu militias that operate in Ebonyi state. There was a follow up yesterday and this meeting was called to address the nagging issue of security in Ebonyi state.

“The PDP Ebonyi State chapter has raised an alarm following the incessant incidents of brutality and killing attributed to Ebubeagu security operatives.

“Following the alarm we raised, a number of persons have gone to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the law that set up Ebubeagu and other matters. It is consequent upon those developments that the said meeting was called.

“And in that meeting, they came out with a resolution that going forward, that the only way to stop the PDP and the opposition in the state from further challenging the brutality that Ebubeagu meted on the citizens of the state.

“The only way to deal with that, is now to begin to implicate leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other stakeholders who are in position parties with crimes and phantom situations in order to demoralize and whittle the popularity and influence that PDP has commanded in the state” he stated.