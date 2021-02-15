By Obinna Ogbonnaya |

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State at the weekend directed the former governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu, Senator Obinna Ogba and the Senator representing Ebonyi South zone, Senator Micheal Ama Nnachi, to appear before a disciplinary committee.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the party, Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi and the secretary, Mr. Simon Anyigo, the PDP said that those suspended by the party last year over alleged anti-party activities are advised to appear before the committee even as it assured that nobody will be victimised.

Others suspended by SWC of the party include Hon Idu Igariwe, member representing Afikpo South/North Federal constituency, Hon Anayo Nwonu, member representing Ezza North,/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Hon Sylvester Ogbaga, member representing Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency and Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku, member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency.

The rest are Hon Chinedu Makwe, two members of the State House of Assembly and members of the Hon. Fred Udeog-led caretaker committee of the party in the state.