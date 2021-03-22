By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State deputy governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe at the weekend described as unfortunate, worrisome and embarrassing, the renewed crisis between the people of Abaomege and Isinkwo communities of Onicha local government area of the state.

The state deputy governor expressed the concern at a meeting with stakeholders of both communities held at Isu, the headquarters of the

council.

The two communities have been engulfed with crisis over some portions of land which led to shooting and burning of houses.

Dr Igwe who blamed leaders of the two communities for allowing the crisis to linger despite the interventions of the state government noted that the crisis has continued to stall the developmental projects going on in the communities.

“We have not come to adjudicate between Isinkwo and Abaomege communities because the matter had been settled by the governor, Chief David Umahi who is the father of the state and both communities accepted the decision of the governor.”

The deputy governor warned that both political office holders from the two communities and other community leaders will be held responsible for any further breach of peace in both communities and assured that government will ensure speedy and proper demarcation of the disputed area.

He directed the security agencies to beef up security in the area to avert further shooting and destruction of property.

In a remark, the secretary to the state government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala said it is shameful and unacceptable a situation where two brothers

could allow land dispute to linger since 1912 adding that several efforts has been made to resolve the land crisis to no avail.

He charged both communities to embrace peace to bring more development to the area adding that no meaningful development would be achieved in a crisis prone area.

The chairman of the council, Engr Felix Igboke noted that the crisis has lingered because of the unwillingness of the principal actors to

key into the peace efforts of the state government pointing out that some persons has refused to give peace a chance.

The president of Abaomege Town Union, Mr Joshua Umoke, and traditional prime minister of Isinkwo, Chief Sylvester Agu called on government to expedite action in the demarcation of the disputed areas.