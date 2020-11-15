By Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

Residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, have staged a peaceful protested against exorbitant electricity charges by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC.

The residents, numbering over 50, carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Stop your exorbitant billing, EEDC”, “EEDC billing, man inhumanity to man”, “You are simply extorting money from customers” among others.

The Spokesperson of the protesters, Mr. Friday Okoye, a businessman expressed the regret that in the last 2 months, the tariff for a 2 bedroom flat ranges between N28, 000 to N21, 000 while that of commercial area ranges between N24, 000 and N26, 000 per month.

Mr. Okoye stated that the protest was aimed at “liberating Abakaliki residents from EEDC’s monthly extortion and called on the distribution company to provide each house with prepaid meter in order to save them from excessive and estimated billings.

Okoye noted that EEDC kept increasing their monthly estimated bills from N6, 000 up to as much as N27, 000 for each apartment.

“There is so much burden on families now occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic and we had expected that to cushion the effect of the COVID-19, EEDC should have ensure considerable billing to customers rather the tariff increased at the rate of over 100%”.

“We had expected the Federal and relevant agencies to intervene but rather they sit back and EEDC triangulate residents. We cannot afford to be billed so exorbitantly each month anymore”.

“The people are already agitated and something must urgently be down to forestall another mass protest against EEDC and other Disco companies across the country. All we are asking is either they give us prepaid meter or they bill us reasonably. we are tired and the government should urgently intervene”.

Another resident and Civil servant who spoke on grounds of anonymity accused the Disco company of increasing the tariff more than a 100 per cent every month.

“It has been our desire to own prepaid meter. Many persons has applied for the prepaid meter over a year ago but because of the corrupt tendencies of the company, they prefer to hoard the prepaid meter and bill people on estimation. It is our believe that if they give us prepaid meter it will be best for us, but as long as they give us estimated billing, they will continue to exploit us”.

A resident of Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State, Mr. Inya Isaac called for the total overhaul of the power sectot in the country adding that a situation residents contribute money to procure transformers are uncalled for.

“It is disheartening that residents will contribute money, buy wires, poles and even transfomers yet they are chraged exorbitant bills by EEDC. In many occassion, National Assembly members and State government donates transformers to communities, the question is, what is the role of EEDC and the huge budget of Ministry of Power?”.

“The truth is that EEDC is using us to enrich their pockets, that is why they have refused to give us prepaid meters upon several requests,”.

When contacted, an official of the company who pleaded anonymity described the situation as pathetic adding that “we as EEDC staff still suffer the same situation. There is nothing consumers experience that we don’t. We are part of the agitators despite our being staff of the company”.

He urged the protesters to channel their grievances to the Federal government who has the responsibility to regulate the billing given to consumers by the company.