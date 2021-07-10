The Ebonyi State government yesterday set up a seven-man committee to address low voter registration witnessed in the state.

The committee is headed by the state commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji.

The committee was set up by the state deputy governor, Barr Eric Kelechi-Igwe during a stakeholders’ meeting between officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and state government at the Executive Chambers, Old Government House.

Barr Kelechi-Igwe charged the committee to liaise with the electoral body to speed up the exercise and ensure that more eligible voters were mobilised to register in the ongoing online registration.

He said it was unacceptable for the state to have registered a paltry 350 voters when some states in other geopolitical zones had registered more than 67000 since the exercise began on June 28.

The deputy governor assured the commission of government’s support to enable it succeed in the ongoing exercise.

“The committee is charged to liaise with INEC and ensure proper sensitisation and mobilisation of eligible indigenes to register, including 24 hours radio announcement to mobilise the public.

“We have to generate enough registration that will give us a voice and say in the election and we want to do all we can to achieve maximum result.

“The committee is expected to liaise and work with the commission to ensure that we generate up to 10,000 registrants weekly”.