The Ebonyi State Ministry of Information and State Orientation has described as vicious and malicious, the statement credited to the national president of the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID), Ambassador Pascel Oluchukwu.

In a statement signed by the Information Commissioner, Barr. Uchenna Orji and made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, he accused the association’s President of serially demonising the reputation of the present administration in Ebonyi.

According to him, the latest of the group’s post was published by one Jacob Onjewu Dickson which was sponsored in many social media platforms and was escalated by their paymasters today, 14th Janaury, 2022.

He accused the group of operating in syndicate with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that ‘Ambassador’ Pascal Oluchukwu has been declared wanted by security agencies for fanning embers of disunity and violence in the troubled Effium/Ezza Effium community.

He noted that despite the declaration by the security agencies, Ambassador Oluchukwu has continued to dish out falsehood and fake news about the state of things in Ebonyi state in an attempt to lower the pleasure that overwhelmed the feelings of the people over the presidential declaration of the governor.

Barr. Orji said that despite the fake information being circulated in the social media, Governor Umahi has continued to make captivating mark in the transformation of the state and the prosperity of its inhabitants.

“While we do not intend to join issues with these agents of falsehood powered by frustrated opposition elements, we urge members of the public, especially the media operators to disregard and discountenance as baseless at all material times, any post(s) credited to AESID and all their agents including those publishing this sponsored fake news”.

He described Pascal Oluchukwu as an impostor who has fraudulently attached the prefix “Ambassador” to his name with intent to defraud members of the public and swindle the gullible on his evil orchestrations against Ebonyi State.

“Let those deviants know that they are on a failed journey as their attack on our cherished governor’s solid and formidable reputation including their sponsorship of filthy social media posts to lower the image of the State would rather earn them social ostracism as the public and indeed Nigerian citizens are standing overwhelmingly with the Governor”.

He said that Governor Umahi has performed supremely in changing the ugly narratives of the hitherto neglected people of Ebonyi.

Barr. Orji challenged the AESID National President and his principals to bury their faces in shame as the desired social and economic situations in Ebonyi State have assumed an Olympian height under the star Governor.

“The world has taken judicial notice of Governor Umahi’s development and no wishes of evil geniuses can derail his visions”, he stated.