The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s sit-at-home order yesterday, witnessed partial compliance in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital and its environs as civil servants in the state, traders at the major markets all defied the sit-at-home order and went about their normal businesses.

Others, who defied the order include, tricycle operators, Keke, commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada. The different eateries and most shop and business centres along major streets and roads in the state also opened for businesses.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Ebonyi State Judicial complex in Abakaliki, the different courtrooms were all open for activities, so also the different motors parks along the Afikpo road, Abakaliki.

Workers were seen at their offices at Ochudo Centenary City Secretariat and old government house in the capital city. There were large numbers of cars belonging to workers in the secretariat.

At the International Market, the shops were empty while Lot Two was busy with normal transactions.

LEADERSHIP observed that though the parks were open for business, most of the passengers were apprehensive of their safety along the express road, which prompted the drivers to delay movement.

It was also observed that most of the banks along Ogoja road, waterworks road and Afikpo road were under lock and key but customers were seen making transactions using the ATM machine.

The same was also witnessed along the ever-busy Afikpo-Abakapiki Express Road and the Enugu-Abakaliki Express Road, as major petrol stations did not open for business.

Some of the traders who spoke to LEADERSHIP called on those sponsoring and championing the IPOB agitation to have a rethink and put an end to what they described as harassment and intimidation of innocent Igbo people from going about their normal business.

They called on security agencies to ensure protection of lives and properties of residents of the area as a few individuals would not subject the rest of Ndigbo to obey their selfish desires and agitation.

LEADERSHIP also observed that security personnel in their numbers were seen patrolling streets and major roads of the capital city and its environs to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order in the state.