Hundreds of irate youths from Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi State yesterday disrupted both vehicular and human movement along the Abakaliki-Afikpo express road while protesting the death of the state commissioner for infrastructure development for concession, Engr. Fidelix Nweze.

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday at the New Government House Abakaliki announced the death of the commissioner which prompted reactions among youths of Onueke Ezza South LGA.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the youths had besieged the express road in their numbers chanting songs and carried placards with inscriptions like, “We need Investigation into Nweze’s death”, “Engr Nweze’s death, one too many”, “Furnish us with more details into his mysterious death”, among others.

The youths who disrupted vehicular and human movement along the expressed road for close to two hours used palm fronds, used tyres and empty drums to block the road thereby forcing travellers to either wait or return back to Abakaliki.

Efforts by some stakeholders of the area to calm the situation down proved abortive as all their appeals fell on deaf ears.

The youths trooped to the Ezza South East Development Centre Headquarters and vandalised many of the office equipment and the building while expressing their anger over the death of the commissioner.

It took the quick intervention of security personnel who mobilized to the area to restore normalcy and also pave the way for motorists and commuters travelling through the area to continue their journey.

Some of the youths expressed sadness over the death of the commissioner and urged the state government and security agencies in the state to investigate the remote cause of the death.