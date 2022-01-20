Irate youths numbering over 30 have razed the house of a man fingered in the death of a 20-year-old secondary school girl, Ogechi Aloh, who until her death, lived at Azuiyiokwu Enyimagu in Ebonyi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased died following a machete cut injury allegedly inflicted on her by the suspect who happens to be a neighbour and the caretaker of the compound Ogechi resides with her blind father.

Confirming the incident, the councillor of Inyimagu Community, Sunday Edigbo, said the suspect had been arrested by men of the State Police Command.

He however denied the involvement of the youths of the community in the destruction of the suspect’s house.

It was also gathered that following the attack by the irate youths and the destruction of the suspects house, the wife was said to have escaped with the children to an undisclosed location.

Narrating his ordeal, the father of the deceased, Aloh said the death of the daughter was as a result of an argument with the suspect.

Aloh, an indigene of Ezza North council, said trouble started on Sunday, December 26, 2021 when the suspect had warned his children not to fetch water from his well nor play in his sand.

According to him, “on hearing the order given by the caretaker, I told one of his children to accompany me to the caretaker’s house to inquire why such order was given.”

“Unfortunately, the visit didn’t go well, as it led to an argument. It was during the cause of the argument, that I was told that Ejike Nwegbata brought out his cutlass to kill me but my daughter who was there rushed in to save me, and the cutlass landed on her hand”.

Aloh said that the suspect after inflicting the injury on her refused to take her to hospital for medical attention.

He said it was when her situation became critical that the suspect took her to the specialist hospital where she died three days later.

According to him, her death was attributed to the deep machete cut which the hospital confirmed was infected because of lack of good medical care.