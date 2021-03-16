BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday revealed that the Ebonyi State University College of Medicine Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of the state when completed would be a centre of excellence in medicine.

Governor Umahi said that the College of Medicine which is already nearing completion would be producing dialysis disposables, perform kidney transplant and resolve so many other emergency and complicated health issues.

Governor Umahi made the disclosure after a facility tour of the College projects by the registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Dr TAB. Sanusi.

The chairman South East Governors Forum stated that in spite of the lean resources of Ebonyi State, “it is willpower that has taken us this far.

This administration despite the lean resources that comes to the state is committed to achieving the best as far as the college is concerned”.

The governor assured that his administration would ensure the sustenance of the momentum and speedy completion of the project within a couple of days.

“Everything that would enable a smooth operation of the college has been put in place. The surrounding road networks are being constructed. The College would be completed soonest and it will be one of the best in the country”.

Speaking to journalists during the facility tour, the registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Dr.TAB. Sanusi said that the new

College of Medicine after completion would be a masterpiece adding that it would be difficult to rival.

Dr. Sanusi who expressed satisfaction with what is on ground so far, maintained that, “though, we are regulators, we are also partners and we go along with Institutions to correct deficiencies.

“We are here to ensure a smooth transition from the old to new site, with minimal mistakes for the benefit of all. We are highly encouraged by what we have seen and we must encourage others to emulate this.”