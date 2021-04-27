By MBACHU GODWIN, Abuja

The Association of Ndi Eze Igbo in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has commended South East governors for setting up a joint security outfit to tackle insecurity in the region.

The monarchs called on the state Assemblies within the zone to give legal backing to the joint security outfit for optimum performance

In a communique at the end of a two-day meeting in Abuja, signed by its national president HRH Eze Pampas Iwehiwe and HRH Eze Boniface Ibekwe, the group urged the new security outfit, EbubeAgu, to closely work with other security agencies in the zone to stem the tide of insecurity and other forms of banditry in the area.

The association, while condemning the attacks and wanton destruction of police stations and other government properties in the zone, urged the youths to shun restiveness and other vices capable of disrupting public peace.

The association also called on the federal and state governments to beef up security in all educational institutions across the states in order to tackle abduction of school children in some parts of the country.

On the 2023 election, it urged other ethnic nationalities to mobilise support for the emergence of a president of South East extraction for the interest of peace, equity and justice.

The group commend the governors of the 19 northern states and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as their traditional institutions for the harmonious relationship that has existed between the Igbo and their host communities.

It passed a vote of confidence in the chairman of the Igbo traditional Rulers Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) HRH Eze Uche Egenti.