BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Abia State chapter, Comrade Okey Nwankwo, has said the formation of Ebube Agu by the South East governor’s Forum was not a declaration of war against the country.

Nwankwo who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital, following the announcement of the security outfit in Owerri, Imo State capital, said Igbos are nation builders and not nation wreckers or violent people.

Explaining that the group will be centrally funded and properly managed, he added: “The Igbo Nation is not at war with the country and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from the country.”

He argued that the idea behind the formation of the group is to complement the existing security agencies in the country through intelligence gathering and provision of useful information on security threat or breech.

“The security of Ndigbo in Nigeria and beyond has become a compelling primary responsibility and of serious concern for them. In Nigeria the story of insecurity of Ndigbo has reached incrementally dangerous level.”

The president who expressed concern that the citizens are exposed to all manner of brutality on daily basis, called for cooperation with the group to succeed, noting that insecurity is an ill wind that blows no good on anyone.

“We are aware we are passing through one of the worse times in virtually every aspects of our national life. The result of all these is the rise of ethnic militias, agitation for secession, self-determination, insurgency, and banditry.

“It’s therefore time that Igbo leaders without further hesitation, inaugurate and establish an effective security structure for the safety and security of the citizens of the South East zone”, he added.