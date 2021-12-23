Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has said the South East security outfit code named Ebubeagu is not an alternative to the police in ensuring public safety.

He said the outfit was set up to operate under the supervision of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Umahi said yesterday that the South East Governors are solidly behind the establishment of Ebubeagu and commended them for their cooperation and commitment to its operations.

The governor stated this during the official inauguration of Ebubeagu South-East Security, Ebonyi State Command, at Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium, Abakaliki.

He said the outfit could not be disbanded as the establishment of Ebubeagu was not politically motivated.

In his words: “I want to commend the South East Governors for the cooperation that they offered; over 60 percent of the governors have accepted the Ebubeagu law. I want to commend the handlers and the commissioner of police for their efforts in the security architecture of the State

“I am being moved and challenged to include into the framework of Ebubeagu promotion and welfare and to make it pensionable and an employment opportunity. Anyone who dies while in active service, we will take care of the person’s burial and family.

“We will pay you what somebody in grade level 12 cannot be paid. This is not an alternate Police It is in obedience to the police.

You are under the police force; we will not fight the police.

“The outfit is not politically motivated. This outfit cannot be disbanded. The provost of the command will receive complaints from members of the public. I am privileged to go out every night and I have seen the synergy between the Police and the Ebubeagu

“It must operate with the supervision of other security outfits. The South East Governors agreed to launch the outfit before the end of the year. Governors of the South East have vowed to empower our youths. The leaders of the South East will meet with the President again but the agenda is not for public consumption.”