Seven persons have been arrested by officials of the EbubeAgu security outfit, Ebonyi State command over their alleged involvement in stealing, burglary and illegal possession of firearms within the metropolis.

The suspects who are between the ages of 16 and 27years were arrested at their different hideouts while others were arrested following a tip-off by concerned members of the public.

The special assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security, Panchris Ikechukwu Eze, said the suspects were arrested following their criminal activities in the state.

Eze stated that the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution adding that the EbubeAgu security outfits is working to compliment the efforts of security agencies in the state.

According to him, their crimes range from illegal possession and application of fire arms and stealing.