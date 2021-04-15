By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

Like the five fingers of a hand, the governors of the five Southeast states were unanimous and emphatic when they launched the much awaited regional security outfit, codenamed Ebubeagu, which literarily means “the glory of the Lion.”

Rising from a meeting over the weekend, the governors stated in a communiqué that it has become imperative to address the disturbing trend of insecurity in the region, following recent attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ebonyi State, where scores were killed and many houses destroyed. There was also the brazen and incessant attacks and killing of policemen including attacks on the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State.

The governors – Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Willy Obiano of Anambra State; David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and some leaders of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation- Ohanaeze Ndigbo frowned at the failure of the Nigerian security apparatus to protect the lives and property of the people of the region.

On the vexed issue, Nigerian politician, Kassim Afegbua, in a chat with me says Ebubeagu is a welcome development.

He says, “When there is failure at the centre, attention will shift to the states or to the regions. It is like ‘to your tent oh Israel.’ That is what the Nigerian situation has become, where the security architecture has remained dysfunctional in the last three years. Life has become so cheap it is blood, blood and blood every day.”

He notes that the country is going through tremors in security and economy, stating that South eastern governors have taken a bold step with the formation of Ebubeagu, even as he advised the South- south Governors to come up with their own, following the launch of the Amotekun in Southwest and Hisbah in Kano and other northern states.

“It is all geared towards securing your environment so that you can allow people pursue their legitimate income on daily basis,” he added.

Also reacting, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, blamed the proliferation of the regional security outfits on lack of satisfaction in the way and manner the national security architecture has allegedly failed to address the challenges of insecurity in the country.

He says, “It also shows deficit in proper coordination of security in the country. what we are seeing in the Southeast, Southwest and in the North shows that there is a problem. It is really not a good development in the country because one of the things that unify us as a country is national security and if the national security is dysfunctional then there is trouble.

“We need to ensure that the national security is very formidable and well funded. This proliferation of security outfits is not the solution.”