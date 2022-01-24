Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an operative of the EbubeAgu Security Network in Ikwo local government area by yet-to- be identified gunmen.

The police spokesperson, Loverth Odah, gave the name of the deceased as one Sunday Nwafor, adding that the gunmen beheaded the victim.

The incident, it was learnt occurred in Ekpelu village, in Ikwo local government area.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the gunmen numbering about five stormed the house of Sunday Nwafor while he was asleep in the night and shot him dead.

The gunmen were also said to have dragged his body out of his room and cut off his head and took it away.

She said that two of the suspects had been arrested, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

“This act is barbaric and an act of inhumanity. While are we recording these things in Ikwo? This is coming barely two weeks after recording the other Ebubeagu incident that was also killed in this form and half burnt”.

Similarly, it was also learnt that some persons suspected to be operatives of Ivo local government area of the EbubeAgu Security outfit allegedly tortured a notorious robbery suspect in the area, one Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim to death.

Odah who also confirmed the torture of the deceased in Akaeze said the suspect was accused of alleged robbery.

According to a viral video, the suspect was tied hands back and tortured in the area for alleged robbery, molesting women sexually and other alleged crime.

The PPRO said some victims of the Anyim’s attacks are at the state police clinic receiving treatment and condemned the torture of the suspect which led to his death.

“Nobody has a right to take a life no matter the offence the person has committed. The police in totality condemn jungle justice, self-help, brutality of any kind,” she said.