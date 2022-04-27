A former Senate President Ameh Ebute has been nominated the national leader of National Assembly (NASS) Senators and Hon Members Forum.

In a press release issued yesterday by the national co-coordinator of the forum, Barr Tony Mike Akpan, he said Ebute was nominated to replace the late Senator Joseph Wayas, who died in a London hospital recently being the most senior Senate president in Nigeria today.

Responding to the nomination letter, which was conveyed to him after a recent meeting by the executive members of the forum in Abuja, Ebute, who was the Senate president during Third Republic, said his choice as the new national leader of legislative association was another call to service as the forum represents all the nation’s federal legislators from 1957 till date.

Ebute said he particularly appreciates his call to service through the forum because it’s another means of deepening the gains of democratic governance in Nigeria as membership cuts across all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

He said while the forum has always stood for the deepening of democracy, entrenchment of an enduring democratic tradition and genuine dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people, “our mission and vision is to ensure that a former and present Senator and Hon member emerges the President of Nigeria in 2023.

The forum which had the late elder statesman Alhaji Maitama Sule and Wayas as founding fathers, has influential former and present Senators and Hon members of the National Assembly in 36 states, Abuja, FCT and 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

Ebute said the forum will have its next national meeting soon in Abuja and called on both former and serving NASS members to support the group, particularly in its mission and vision to make sure that one of them emerges Nigeria’s president in 2023.