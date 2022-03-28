Recently, a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, stirred up a hornests’ nest when he declared that there was no zoning agreement for the governorship seat in Enugu State and even went ahead to challenge anybody who was present where zoning arrangement was made to come up with it.

Ekweremadu’s disposition is clearly at variance with what many believed was a political arrangement since 1999 which provided for the governorship seat in Enugu to be rotated round the three senatorial zones with Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North.

The zoning arrangement for Governorship position began with Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East) from 1999 to 2007, Sullivan Chime (Enugu West) from 2007 to 2015 and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu North) from 2015 to 2023.

It is expected that the first round of the rotation among the three Senatorial Districts would be completed in 2023 and the second stanza returns to Enugu East where it began in 1999.

Ekweremadu, who is contesting for the 2023 governorship election, seems to disagree. During his consultative session with journalists, he insisted that the ongoing debate in the state about zoning arrangement was a distortion, claiming that it was being used by politicians in the state to attract sympathy with a view to imposing an unpopular aspirant on the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator who represents Enugu West in the National Assembly, maintained that there was no discussion anywhere in the state about zoning, adding that former governors Chimaraoke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime were not products of zoning.

He therefore insisted that just like the former governors, he would not want to be a product of zoning but of the masses even as he pledged to turn Enugu State around positively if elected governor come 2023.

“I challenge any person, who said there is zoning in Enugu politics, to say where and when it was discussed and agreed in the state. It is treachery of politics. I was never a product of zoning, and if there was zoning, I wouldn’t be in the Senate five times. I had always contested and my people, during those days, elected me. The position I occupied as Deputy President of the Senate was not out of zoning. When David Mark became Senate President, he wanted someone he could work with and that was how I came in,” he insisted.

Expectedly, Ekweremadu’s speech received a thunderous ovation from his crowd of supporters, who chanted “Ike has come, no zoning arrangement in Enugu”.

But, Ekweremadu’s “No Zoning” stance generated tough reactions from stakeholders in different parts of the state including his kinsmen in Enugu West Senatorial Zone with some of them accusing him of betraying an agreement he was part of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after, a document surfaced where the senator and over 50 others were said to have attended a zoning agreement meeting in 2013.

Local government chairmen in Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu West accused Ekweremadu of being economical with the truth.

The five council chairmen made their position known in a communiqué issued after their meeting in Udi local government area of the state.

The communiqué was signed by Hon Ajah Beneth Ogbonna, executive chairman Aninri LGA, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, executive chairman, Awgu LGA, Nze Philip Okoh, executive chairman Udi LGA, Hon. Chinedu Onyeagba, executive chairman, Oji River LGA and Hon. Chukwudi Ozoelube, executive chairman, Ezeagu LGA and state vice chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

ADVERTISEMENT

The council chairmen said the federal lawmaker was present at the meeting of July 7, 2013, where the Enugu State Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reached an agreement on zoning.

They said, “The senator was economical with the truth when he said that there has never been any zoning arrangement/agreement in Enugu State regarding the pattern of emergence of the State Governor. He challenged anyone to show him where and when such an agreement was written”.

Similarly, a group of Enugu West Senatorial district political leaders under the auspices of Ife Emelumma, faulted the Ekweremadu’s position.

They alleged that Ekweremadu signed a document where the Enugu People’s Democratic Party, PDP, leaders agreed on the rotation of governorship of the state in 2013.

The group, which made the allegation in a press conference in Enugu last Tuesday, distributed the attendance list of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus meeting held at the Governor’s lodge Enugu on July 7, 2013, where Senator Ekweremadu’s name number four.

Addressing journalists, leader of the group, Senator Ben-Collins Ndu, maintained that there was written zoning and rotation of governorship position in the state, alleging that Ekweremadu is heating up a process that his party had already concluded.

“Ekweremadu was number four in the attendance list and he signed. He participated in the meeting and signed on the day it was resolved in 2013 and the rotation is for continued peace in the state. Ekweremadu is heating up the process that his party had concluded. He has just turned his back on the party to talk about the constitution and freedom.”

Interestingly, it would seem like all other political heavyweights in the state are in support of upholding the zoning arrangement.

Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, said political actors in the state must respect the existing zoning formula for the governorship seat in 2023, in the interest of justice and fair play.

Nnamani, said the zoning formula that has been in place has ensured peace and harmony, and given everyone a sense of belonging.

Nnamani further thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former governor of Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo; former Enugu governors, Okwesilieze Nwodo and Sullivan Chime and former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, for their support for the sustenance of the zoning formula in the state.

As it stands, the clamour is for the ticket to move to Enugu East. Leading the charge is the former minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, who called for support from other parts of the state in their quest to produce the next governor in the spirit of equity and the need to address the marginalisation of the local government area.

The Nkanu East leaders have been reaching out to other leaders in the state for support ahead of 2023. Whether it will materialise or not is another matter.

Be that as it may, a political pressure group in Enugu State, Equity and Integrity Assembly (EIA), cautioned politicians in the State against stoking unnecessary tension in the State.

Coordinator and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gary Ene and the secretary, Justus Opah, said the group has initiated a third force movement to restore peace, order and a germane political climate ahead of the 2023 political campaign.

“Objective of the Assembly is to reach out to the people, including political party stakeholders and the general public on the danger of truncating the conventional or traditional formula of electing the State governor, which has had positive and salutary results so far.

As Ekweremadu’s declaration of No Zoning continues to heat up the polity in Enugu, the question on the lips of many is? Will it alter the already established zoning arrangement for the 2023 governorship election or give all aspirants the opportunity to contest”. Perhaps posterity will provide the answer.