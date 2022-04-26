Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced $125 million (N52.1 billion) profit before tax in its audited first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

The Ecobank group’s results released yesterday on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited revealed that profit before tax grew by 29 per cent from N 125.080 million in Q1, 2021 to N52.1 billion in 2022, while profit after tax increased by 26 per cent to N 38.3 billion.

Gross earnings up by 15 per cent to N 245.4 billion, while revenue rose by 10 per cent N 181.5 billion. Also, operating income before impairment losses up 14 per cent N 76.2 billion. However, loans and advances to customers down five per cent to N3.874 trillion, while deposits from customers stood at N 8.195 trillion.

Total assets were down by four per cent to N 11.265 trillion and total equity also by four per cent to N 881.3 billion as at March 31, 2022.

Speaking on the performance, the CEO of Ecobank group stated that, “we delivered strong Q1, 2022 results with profit before tax increasing by 25 per cent to $125 million, diluted earnings per share up 29 per cent to 0.27 US cents and net revenue growth of seven to $436 million. Returns on tangible shareholders’ equity of 18.9 per cent was a record compared to 15.7 per cent a year ago.”

Ayeyemi added that, “we achieved these results in a difficult operating environment characterised by the strengthening of the US dollar against our operating currencies, high inflation, high interest rates and tight labour markets across Africa as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to take its toll. ”According to him, we have continued to run the company with expense discipline, while growing earnings and investing in improvements to the customer experience.