You have spent two years in your first term as Lagos State Governor and you seem to be in a hurry to make an impact, can you tell us how you have been able to implement your campaign manifestoes?

Thank you very much. Yes you are right, it is actually 20 days to make it two full years, for all of you that listen to me, I count it by the days, out of the 731 days, it is meaning today it is actually 711 days of my 1761 days if you decide to put leap year or not. For me I know what it means everyday to sleep and wake up and you know, you have that huge challenge, it is a challenge of honour, a challenge of immense trust, a challenge of a sense of belief that people have given to you. As tough as that job is , looking for that job, asking God to give you that job is also a difficult job. So two years into it, with all sense of humility, when I rate and rank myself, I will say we have actually not disappointed the people that have given us this mandate. Why do I say so? It is because we started this government with an economic agenda called the THEMES programme. We all went into it with full sense of purpose that we would break barriers , we would make audacious decisions and raise the level of governance and unfortunately COVID came in about 15 months ago , slowed us down in some areas extensively because Lagos all throughout and even up till now has continued to remain the epicenter of the pandemic but it has actually not stopped us to achieve the lot of things we had wanted to achieve and because we realised that stories and excuses are not a thing we can put forward. So if I take each of the pillars in my THEMES agenda we will see that indeed we had intervened extensively in each and every one of them,

The THEMES agenda Slogan of your administration resonates everywhere in the state what is it actually all about?

The very first one is the T. which is Traffic management and transportation was something borne out of what we asked our citizens during all of those time that what would you want us to do first for you and they said give us the means of moving from one area to the other very quickly and efficiently and now what have we done? We have in the last years created on an ongoing basis an opportunity that would enable us to utilize the three systems of transportation that are available to us in Lagos. That is the Rail, Road and Waterways.

On Rail we have not completed it but I will start by saying that we are certain that by the end of our four years tenure rail will move in Lagos. Why do we say so, it is because we have spent more money in the sector in the last two years than what we had done in the last six years. We are confident now that we will take that project from the two of them , the first which is the Blue line, hard one and the Red Line and we would take it to completion because we have seen the financial closure, a direct throughput on how we can raise money to complete the projects. We have ordered rolling stock especially for the Blue line which is the one coming for the phase, that the one coming from Mile 2 to Marina, the two terminals are the Marina terminal and the Mile 2 terminal, when you are driving in immediately after Marina you will see that there is a big trench that they have started excavating, that is actually the construction for the Marina Terminal, and you will see that it has extended to the one in the front of state House that will be the last parking point for the Blue line. So we are convinced that we would see rail.

For the Red line which is even the most audacious one we are certain that in those two years, we would have completed 10 stations we approved to build four overpasses. The Federal Government is supposed to build another four. We are convinced because we have raised finance to build four over passes and the plans around the railing stock are completed and finalized. So what are we saying? We are saying that in two years time we believe that Lagosians will be moving on rail.

For buses, which is the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, we have commissioned about 600 buses in the course of two years, before the end of this month we are also launching 100 new high capacity buses, we are introducing what we called the Last Man Buses. We are starting with the first 350 buses. There are over 500 buses but we are starting with 350. They small eight, nine seater buses of first man, last man buses. You are aware we also launched the Lagos Ride, which is the Lagos Taxi scheme, the first set of a thousand will be arriving in Lagos in June or latest in July . We are intervening in the three components of road infrastructure, the high capacity, medium capacity and the taxis which is the least. In each of these we do not say we have all of the money, we are saying we want to be an enabler in all of these things, we believe before the end of this year we will add another 100 high capacity buses to it. On the Lagos Ride we are actually building an Assembly Plant where they will be producing , the plan is to have about 5,000 at the end of the day. Same with Last Man Buses, the plan is to have 5,000 and the work plan is out and you can see it through.

The third one third component of transportation is the waterways, we are currently building fifteen terminals in the state concurrently in different parts of the state, we have in Liverpool, Ebute-Ero, Ibeshe, Okun-Aja, Itoomu, two in Badagry, among others. Six of the terminals will be completed before the end of this year and will be commissioned. So see an integrated mass transportation system where our citizens will have the option of going on the bus, rail or on the waterways. On the waterways, we are dredging , putting boards on the navigational system , so that people will see and know how to navigate, we are also building a command and control centre for the waterways where we are going to have cameras. We have also bought search and rescue boats. These are some of our strategies on the waterways, so that people can indeed be safe and be sure that we are not just throwing into the big body of water. We want to see a situation where a 30 minutes journey is not more than 45 minutes. We are doing roads and traffic improvements, we are removing roundabouts , putting traffic lights, junction improvements, so that places we have gridlocks can be freed. All we are doing concurrently. We are looking at a single payment system in our transportation master plan where a single card can take you on the bus , rail and ferry . We have this Cowry card that LAMATA has launched and we have built about 8000. The plan is to have about 200,000 over the next couple of months.

It is very glaring that you are passionate about the Health Sector. What have you done in this sector under the same THEMES agenda?

Moving on from the Transportation System in the THEMES Agenda is the H. which has to do with Health and Environment. Covid has been both a positive and negative for us .We were the epicenter and we had to put everything we had into it and thank God and if we must say it, I think we did a very good job because we were the ones that saved a larger part of the country proactively taking some decisions and every other person following suit. We are out of the second wave , not out if completely, we are just monitoring to ensure we don’t have a third variant wave that would make nuisance of the vaccines some of us had been inoculated with. As bad as the COVID is, it also gave us a learning experience that we can improve our infrastructure in the health space. We have recruited more doctors and nurses more than we have done in the past six years in the state. We have also been able up infrastructure in almost all our secondary health facilities. We are currently rebuilding six of the right now.

We have opened Badagry, we have opened Eti-Osa and we are going to open Epe Mother and Child Care before the end of the month . we are building a brand new hospital in Ketu Ejirin which is a mental health rehabilitation hospital, it’s a 500- bed hospital, we are building the Massey Children Hospital , we are building another one in Ojo, by Military Cantonment in Ojo, we are building a brand new hospital there apart from the fact that we have a Radiology and orthopedic in the General Hospital we are going to be opening before the end of the month. That is a private arrangement , you will see when we open it and we are currently doing extensive renovations in Lagos General Hospital, in Ebute-Meta , Epe among others concurrently where the capacity is developing in terms of infrastructure that we have, we are also asking ourselves, how can we reduce medical tourism in the country. We have entered an arrangement with the private sector to open the first cancer centre in this country, the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialists Hospital based in Lekki.

As a government too, part of the things we were working on is the PPP model to up the equipment, the equipment to have the high end equipment in Lagos hospitals. Environment is still all about ensuring that we can live in more habitable state, we are shutting down two landfill sites, in Olusosun and the one in Abule –Egba, the one in Olusosun we spreading laterite on it in two , three years time , it should be coming down. Beyond that we have acquired 100 compactor trucks which we are going to be launching before the end of this month. We also import about 150 dino bins which will be launched before the end of the month. There is direct intervention in the Environment sector, we have ordered 40,000 waste bins we are going to be giving out to tenements to be stationed in front of their houses. We are ensuring the PPP model that we are using that waste collection and management is working. We are looking at waste to Energy conversion and if I see anyone that would write the cheque for the project , I will give the concession .

What exactly have you done in the areas of Technology and Education?

On technology and Education we have had over a thousand projects in the Education sector. Just two days ago I commissioned four schools concurrently in the course of the week, all the commissioners, cabinet members will be going to different parts of the state to commission projects in the localities because they are many . We have upgraded over 500 classrooms , over 2000 hostel accommodations in our boarding schools, over 1000 benches and tables in our schools, we have made impacts that we can in the sector, all commissioners will just go and be cutting tapes in them. We are building three brand new schools in Elemoro and two in Badagry areas. We have recruited about 1,500 new teachers, we have started what we called our Eko Excel , it’s a tablet hand held device and the whole idea is that all of our primary school teachers can have a single way of identifying their curriculum and timing in and out. At the back end you will be able to know which teacher actually uploaded and treated those lessons. So that you can monitor them offsite. We are not leaving Primary Schools to SUBEB or local governments, we are actually directly paying more money there than any other person has done in the last ten years.

We are ensuring that we can use technology as a strong enabler for our schools, a metropolitan fiber optics. We are building 3,000 kilometers of fiber grid that we are putting around the city of Lagos. We have done 1,800 kilometers , its PPP but we are the enabler. We gave them the right of way , concessions and approvals required. What that gridding will do for us is that the first 100 schools that have the fiber will be commissioned before the end of this month. I have the lists of the 100 schools to enhance internet connectivity. We would have connectivity to all of our hospitals and public buildings. That is the plan that we have. Once you have data which is the new oil, you have it all.

How much have you also done in the implementation of the M in the agenda?

On M. which is Making Lagos a Smart City a 21st Century Economy. My main objective is economic development that would rank Lagos State very high on global index we building a lot of infrastructure , roads and people are complaining that we are building too many roads , even if you don’t use my schools and hospitals, you will use my roads , so its strong enabler, from Ikoyi to Victoria Island to Ikorodu , Epe to Badagry to Ojo we doing roads everywhere . Same with housing , In two years we have completed 8000 projects and we have added about 4,000 housing units to our housing stock . We have so many housing units that are ongoing. In Agriculture we just launched a five years roadmap in Agriculture. With our intervention , we will complete our rice mill this year.

In the area of security what are you doing to secure the commercial nerve centre of the Country and why have you not inaugurated Amotekun In Lagos?

We currently support the Lagos State Police Command in all spheres; vehicles, petrol, ration allowances and all sorts of encouragement. We recently gave them 1,250 Police constabularies and we are paying their salaries. We pay for everything, uniform, food and everything. So, we are actually incurring those expenses already

I understand and appreciate everything that my colleagues are doing but they also commended and appreciated that we have Neighborhood Corps already. I have over 7,000 Neighbourhood watchmen who are doing exactly the same thing that we have Amotekun doing. And the whole idea around it is that they are meant to be border patrol and all sorts. The only border that I have in Lagos outside of the Atlantic Ocean is Ogun State, and so we are collaborating. All of my neighborhood watchers are there at the border posts, giving us intelligence and daily monitoring; monitoring what is happening in their localities and feeding it back to the central. They are the ones that are feeding the Police and DSS and also feeding us with information but they cannot carry arms and cannot prosecute people but they can give intelligence reports.

You are very passionate about making Lagos more habitable for Lagosians, given the numerous projects being executed, how would you tackle the problem of funding in the face of the present economic downturn in the country?

It has to do with creativity. Part of my famous life is that I am an investment banker. So, I understand the value of money and how money moves; the circle of money. If you go and check the sustainability model of all the states in the country, Lagos is top in terms of sustainability; how resilient you are, how sustainable you are. You need to be able to make some audacious decisions and be able to plan the infrastructure of your people for the future. If you don’t take it now, it gets worse further down the line for you. If you borrow and you are not borrowing to pay salaries or buy cars and you are not borrowing for consumption sake; if you borrow to do investments and infrastructure, you are actually building a tomorrow for the generations that are coming behind you. But the question you now ask yourself is how sustainable is my appetite in that.

So, you look at your opportunity metrics and you say that for every of these things, at what cost am I getting it? What is the opportunity cost of this borrowing? Yes, Lagos has a distinct borrowing portfolio but the truth is that we are less than one-third of even what we should be borrowing. So, I can assure you and your audience that we are not even near it at all. But we are also being very responsible to be able to create that tomorrow for the people that are coming behind us. All of the things that we need to do, let us create that platform; let us give that infrastructure that they require today because things are not going to get anything cheaper. Things you didn’t do 10 years ago, you know what the currency is doing now, so we need to take it and we need to be able to deal with it.