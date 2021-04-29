BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Nasarawa State Government has promised more support for the NYSC Scheme in its quest to support the Federal Government’s agenda on the diversification of the economy, and also improving agricultural practice, food production and self-sufficiency.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi said the deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe stated this in Doma during the inauguration of sixteen hectares of farmland donated by the Andoma of Doma Kingdom, HRM Alhaji (Dr) Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo to the National Youth Service Corps and the inauguration of 2021 farming season by Corps Members in Doma.

He commended Andoma for supporting the vision of NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim by releasing the land to encourage agricultural practices that would lead to bumper harvest of different agricultural products.

Speaking through the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Professor Alanana Ofaki, the Deputy Governor appealed to Corps Members to embrace all opportunities of the value chain agribusiness for their empowerment.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated that the NYSC Scheme would continue to train Corps Members who are interested in farming using its farms across the country.

He commended the Andoma of Doma and the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority for their gesture towards the Scheme saying that the NYSC Scheme has keyed into the Federal Government’s agenda of diversification of the economy and would continue to leverage on the potentials of Corps Members for improved productivity.

“I want to urge Corps Members to key into this opportunity for self development. Recently, Borno State trained 68 Corps Members as soil doctors and extension service workers with a view to boosting agricultural production”, he said.

In his goodwill message, the Andoma of Doma Kingdom HRM Alhaji (Dr) Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo said food security is a necessity for every nation, adding that there was the need to support NYSC in its resolve to teach Corps Members that there is an alternative to salaried jobs through farming.

He commended the Director-General for redesigning the future of Nigerian youth with a new beginning for self empowerment while appealing for more stakeholders’ support for the Scheme in order to attain its laudable goals for the Nigerian youths.