As part of efforts to cushion the effects of economic challenges, while also building a better society, Old Students of United Faith Tabernacle College, Jarawan-Kogi, Jos, trained over 60 members of its association on agency banking.

National President of the association, Engr.Dung Jack, in his opening address at the virtual event said that the move became necessary in order to encourage members to be self dependent.

He also said that being more resourceful would help members’meet up financial demands of the present economy.

Jack further explained that the initiative was a starting point towards community development and philanthropic gesture to the association’s Alma mater.

” Empowerment is paramount at this moment because of the economic situation we have found ourselves in our beloved country, especially following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

” It is against this backdrop that we bring to you our first empowerment programme, tagged “Agency Banking Empowerment and Training”.

” This is one, out of many of the empowerment schemes that are underway for our social and economic well-being.

” Empowerment is key to survival for members of any association.

ADVERTISEMENT

” When members are empowered, they can contribute their quota to that association, the school they emanated from and the community at large.

” This is why it has become imperative for our abled Social and Welfare Secretary, with support from her team, to have outlined quite a number of these schemes for members, employed or not,” he said.

According to him, the association would only make more impact in its intervention plans to its Alma mater only when members collectively gear up and were financially stable.

He also noted that subsequent empowerment programmes would be rolled out for members who were interested in barbing, farming, Information Technology (IT) among many others.

Mr Emmanuel Abisola, Unified Payment Services representative, in his presentation, described agency banking as the new frontier for Financial Inclusion in Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative offers financial services and other ancillary services to the unbanked, under-banked and financially excluded at low cost and convenience.

The services, he stated, provided a level playing ground and benefits, not limited to access to financial services, irrespective of location.

He also added that the servicereduces travel time and stress to bank branches and ATMs, as well as access to Financial Services outside working hours, weekends and public holidays among others.

“It is a business opportunity for individuals and Agents to make money from offering Financial Services to customers without significant investment, ” Abisola said.