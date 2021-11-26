ational Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said economic matters are critical to the country’s security and stability.

Monguno who also attributed Nigeria’s economic problems to its myriad of security challenges posited that the performances of all sectors are critical to the nation’s viability as a nation.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday during the 13th meeting of the National Council on Industry, Investment and Trade.

According to the NSA, who was represented at the meeting, “Economic problems such as unemployment, economic marginalization, slow growth and lack of opportunities, which are some of the root causes of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, assassinations, pipeline vandalism and other forms of unrest, form the main thrust of national security discourse.

“Criminal groups, including terrorists, kidnappers and bandits, target idle youth for recruitment to swell their membership. Drug barons also target the youth for drug trafficking and consumption. The role of MSMEs in facilitating job and wealth creation will go a long way to check the menace of trafficking unsuspecting Nigerian children and youth abroad”.

He, however, noted that the implementation of a robust Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) policy regime is strategic in addressing economic security problems.

Also at the event, the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said N15 billion has been disbursed to over 800 MSMEs across the country.

Adebayo who flagged off “Patronise Made in Nigeria Campaign” in the state said 14 programmes had been designed to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the country in the next ten years.

He said, “MSMEs are an important pillar in the diversification of the country’s economy”.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in his address, said the theme of this year’s council meeting, “Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development: The role of Stakeholders” is very apt, considering what the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has invested into the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.