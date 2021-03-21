Renown Nigerian Prophetess, Rose Kelvin and her husband, Bishop Dr. Nwafor Kelvin at the weekend provided succour for thousands of less privileged Nigerians in Masaka, Nasawara State.

Aimed at assuaging the harsh economic situation in the country, considering the growing figure of poor Nigerians, Kelvin noted that the need to reduce the challenges faced by the masses remained sacrosanct for her and her husband.

Currently standing at 90 million, the figure of poor Nigerians, regarded as the highest in the world is projected to hit 100 million by 2022 given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Poor and vulnerable people live below the poverty line of $1.90.

Coming at a time when Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3 per cent from 27.1 per cent recorded as of second 2020, Kelvin stressed that her foundation would do everything possible to fete less privileged Nigerians.

At Masaka, a suburban settlement of the Federal Capital Territory, Kelvin offered food items as well as cash gift while praying for God’s blessing on the teeming crowd, which gathered at Masaka Government Secondary School.

Recall that the generous Prophetess, who heads Unveiling the Veiled Ministry, Abuja had earlier sold a 2020 luxurious SUV gifted her by an unknown politician to feed the poor, as she splashed over sixty million naira on a charity project by distributing over 5000 (25kg) bags of Rice and financial empowerment to the sum of N200,000 each for Widows, aged people, and those with special cases and disabilities.

Storming Government Secondary School Masaka over the weekend, Propheese Rose Kelvin splashed millions of naira on the less privileged.

According to her, the passion for charity outreaches goes beyond ministry.