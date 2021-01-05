Ever since the beginning, the cryptocurrency market has been volatile. However, the last few years in the cryptocurrency market has proven to be a very wild ride for a lot of investors all around the globe. Many have lost small and large investments due to sudden decrease in price in the market and still many have made millions due to a big upswing in the cryptocurrency’s price.

However, marketing specialists shall know what they can do to promote cryptocurrency even during the periods of high volatility and uncertainty for the investors. We shall now look at the factors that can influence the price of a cryptocurrency and how can we use them to our advantage.

Still an emerging market.

Even after all of the media attention and popularity that cryptocurrencies have gained over the last few years, the size of the cryptocurrency market is still not very big when compared to gold and fiat currencies. When the cryptocurrency market was at its peak, its value was around $800 billion only. Some people will consider this a loose change when they compare it to the total value of the gold market which is around $7.9 trillion, or if you compare it with the value of $28 trillion for the United States stock market. Most countries will have a stronger stock market with more value than the market of cryptocurrencies.

Due to this relatively minuscule market size of the cryptocurrency market, the smaller forces or events could prove to have a very large impact on the price of the cryptocurrency. For instance, if a group of investors sell $500 million worth of gold, it may only create a small ripple in the value of gold. However, if this happens to a cryptocurrency, it will be enough to crash the price and destabilize the whole market.

It is clear that the cryptocurrency market is still developing. However, this also means there will be many chances for investors to enter it with a completely new and exciting project. Entering a market that is emerging will prove to be a good way to get your brand, business or product known and recognized.

Market speculation.

One of the main reasons for the volatility in the cryptocurrency market is speculation. This includes investors taking a chance because they think that the price of the cryptocurrency will rise or go down by buying and selling cryptocurrencies. In reality, it is also this volatility of the market that attracts investors and traders who want to make huge profits by guessing the swings of the value of cryptocurrency.

If someone can accurately guess when the price of a cryptocurrency will rise upwards and buy or start a trade before it does rise, they will be able to make a killing. Similarly, if someone can short sell any cryptocurrency just before the price falls down or before it crashes, they may still be able to profit. Most of the investors and traders are always trying to guess the upswings and downswings of the cryptocurrency market. Such speculative betting adds more volatility in an already wavy market.

The media.

The media can have a huge impact on the prices as cryptocurrency is still a small market of digital assets with a lot of speculation. Speculators, traders and investors are always looking at the headlines for big news or stories that could have a launching or a crashing effect in the cryptocurrency market. When something relevant does appear, they all know that it’s going to be a race to sell or buy and the faster they act the more they will profit.

Media news and stories about a cryptocurrency market will have a massive impact on the prices of that cryptocurrency. However, there are not as many credible outlets and social media and that doesn’t offer much help to the market. Normally, the media will be the first to give out news related to the world of cryptocurrency. Therefore, a lot of traders, investors and even marketing specialists have learned how the price will rise and fall so they can benefit from them.

All of the above factors can combine to make the cryptocurrency prices go in random directions at different times. Experts have been consistently making incorrect predictions about the crypto market. This might not change any time soon. However, knowing that the cryptocurrency market can change so quickly should help prepare you for the risks that come with cryptocurrencies.