Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will convene an emergency meeting to find a solution to the worsening political situation in Mali following the overthrow of the interim President and Prime Minister of the country by the military.

The chairman of the Authority and President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo said this during the opening of the 2021 First Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja yesterday even as he condemned the military coup in Mali led by Col. Asimi Goita on Monday.

Mali’s Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were overthrown and taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts. This development that sparked international condemnation, comes nine months after former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown in a coup amid worsening crisis in the beleaguered West African country.

The deposed President and Prime Minister were reported to have resigned on Wednesday and released on Thursday.