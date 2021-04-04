By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament) like the rest of the world, is reeling under the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic amid the threatening impacts of the virus on economic conditions of citizens of the sub-region.

The disruptive dimensions of the pandemic on the socio-economic life have been enormous in terms of losses in business, trade and investment. However, the scourge appeared to have spurred the leaders to face the gauntlets with some degree of determination and seriousness in multiple areas to mitigate the impact of the virus.

The quest for solutions led to several engagements and collaboration with other regions of the world and international organisations to procure the vaccines for member states of the region despite growing concerns about the safety of the vaccines. Above all the regional parliament is strengthening its initiatives on how to enhance and grow the economy of the region to recover from the pangs of the pandemic.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, during the official opening of the 2021 First Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown, Sierra Leone, said that there is a challenge of vaccine hesitancy within the population, due to conspiracy theorists even as he charged the parliamentarians to dispel the conspiracy theories around the vaccines.

He stressed that the discovery of the vaccine is a stunning scientific achievement, and a much-needed source of hope. He said “this would require the efforts of everyone, to educate our constituents on the safety and benefits of getting vaccinated once it is available. We must continue this campaign until such a time when we would have attained Herd Immunity.”

And to boost the economies of the region amid the pandemic, the 5th Legislature adopted 4-year strategic plan (2020-2024) to strengthen decision making and allocation of resources. This will enable the Parliament attain its goals, while focusing on its mandates and top priorities. It will also provide guidance on the efficient and effective utilisation of scarce resources.

In addition, it will serve as the basis for monitoring and evaluating of the performance of Parliament, during the tenure of the current legislature.

Speaker Tunis said the parliamentarians will not relent in their efforts to ensure the livelihoods of their people are protected especially, in these trying times when they are unsure of what lies ahead with so many economies facing recession, their youths battling unemployment, and community children out of school.

“In West Africa, we are an adaptable and resilient people. But we cannot continue to rely on our ability to withstand the blows that life throws at us.

“We need to be prepared, organised, continuously engaged in working towards an integrated system that will ensure the values, freedom, and rights of our community are safeguarded, he said.

Following the outcome of a three-day seminar organised by the Parliament in Freetown from March 23-25 2021, members of the Parliament voted and adopted several recommendations aimed at improving and collecting arrears of contributions by Member States regarding the Community Levy.

The Report of the seminar on the involvement of ECOWAS Members of Parliament in monitoring the implementation of the Protocol on the Community Levy was unanimously adopted in Freetown on Thursday , March 25, 2021, with some amendments.

The aforesaid levy is intended to generate much needed revenue in order to enable ECOWAS to sufficiently finance its institutions and projects targeted at fostering the integration process by improving the socio-economic livelihoods of the people in the sub-region.

The seminar was intended to give Members of ECOWAS Parliament a clear role relating to the monitoring and implementation of the dictates of the Protocol relevant to the community levy regarding the collection of 0.5 percent of import duty from third countries outside the sub-region.

However, as laudable and as ambitious as these initiatives are, the challenge of inadequate funds confronts the parliament and getting member states to raise the resources needed to address the challenges facing the region could be Herculean.

The length and breadth of the sub-region is plagued with insecurity, terrorism, youth unemployment, and so many other social menaces which continue to clog the wheel of progress.

According a report from United States Agency For International Development (USAID) “West African economic growth rates have been insufficient in most countries to make significant reductions in poverty. Essentially, West Africa’s farmers and firms produce and trade in highly localized markets and do not achieve the sufficient economies of scale required to attract broad-based investment that could accelerate growth and reduce poverty.

“This is due to a number of constraints including inefficient transportation and trade barriers along corridors and at borders, a heavy reliance on family and informal sources of financing, and an insufficient supply of reliable and affordable power. These factors result in West African products being uncompetitive in the international market place.”