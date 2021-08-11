The parliament of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) has moved to tackle the deficit of energy in the sub-region as the parliament’s joint committee on energy and mines, industry and private sector, agriculture environment and natural resources and infrastructure yesterday, started a five- day delocalised meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

With the theme, “Ensuring energy efficiency in West Africa with emphasis on active involvement of the private sector and citizen’s participation” the regional legislature intends to mobilise resources to tackle the deficit.

The objective of the meeting is to keep the sub-regional lawmakers informed on the community’s action in terms of energy efficiency and in context of the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, where experts in the industry would take the members of parliament (MPs) through relevant topics related to energy efficiency in the sub-region.

A statement from the communications division of the sub-regional parliament pointed out that, in view of its responsibility in the decision-making process of the community, the parliament has become aware of the challenges linked to the energy performance of the region.

“Future of energy in West Africa would have to give pride of place to innovation, and participation is essential for the social acceptance of the necessary transformation and involvement of the people in the implementation of the community’s projects in the field of energy,” the statement said.