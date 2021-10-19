Speaker of the parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has presented the draft 2022 appropriation bill, which prioritises security and economic development.

Tunis, while presenting the appropriation yesterday, said the draft estimates also place emphasis on supporting programmes that address the core areas of civil liberties, the rule of law, accountability and transparent governance.

He stated this at the formal opening of the second 2021 Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, holding in Winneba, Ghana.

He quoted Article 27/2a of the Supplementary Act, which provides that parliament shall meet in extraordinary session to discuss a specific agenda explaining that the specific agenda of the session was to consider and adopt the parliament’s draft budget for the year 2022.

He said the exercise was guided by Article 16.2 of the same Act, which states that “the budget of the Parliament, which is part of the community budget, shall be prepared and executed in accordance with the Financial Regulations and Manual of Accounting Procedures of the Community”.

“In line with the guidelines for the preparation of the 2022 budget for all ECOWAS Institutions, we have focused our priorities on high impact programmes that have long-lasting effects on the ECOWAS “member states, taking into accounting the shocks that have been created because of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, in line with the institutional reforms which are currently being undertaken by ECOWAS, we were very mindful of cost saving measures which are intended to direct resources to other sectors of the Community, notably the health sector.

“By this, we are glad to note that the Secretary-General and his team of Technocrats have successfully prepared a draft 2022 budget for the Parliament. The draft contains a zero percent increase in relation to the 2021 budget, as directed in the budget circular issued by the President of the ECOWAS Commission,” Tunis said.

In his opening remarks, speaker of Ghanaian parliament, Alban Kings Ford Sumana Bagbin, who was represented by Joseph Osie Owsu, called on members to work towards promoting democracy, good governance, peace and stability in the sub-region.

He said that ECOWAS was one of the most successful regional economic communities.