By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has praised the resilience of workers in the sub region even as he lauded them for helping to take the region to the peak of success.

The Speaker made this known on Saturday via his verified Twitter handle @ECOPARLSPEAKER to commemorate 2021 International Labour Day also known as International Workers Day held all over the world every May 1 to pay homage to workers for their ceaseless achievements in producing wealth and adding value to world economy and development.

“There is no shame in labour, being able to work and provide for oneself is a blessing to be thankful for. Every effort, right from the smallest to the biggest is appreciated. We would not have reached this peak without you. This is a day to celebrate your hard work,” the Speaker tweeted.

International Labour Day is observed to mark the achievements of the workers and to spread awareness about exploitation. It is also known as May Day and it is observed as a public holiday in many countries including Nigeria.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing this year’s celebration.

The Minister in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, “commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development”.