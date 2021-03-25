By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Sidie Mohammed Tunis has warned leaders and citizens of the member countries of the sub region not to abandon adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, stressing that the pandemic is still deadly.

The speaker gave this warning in his opening remarks at the Parliamentary Seminar held from March 23 to 25, 2021 in Freetown, Sierra Leone even as he called for solidarity and accountability from all to contain the pandemic that has already caused over two million deaths worldwide.

Tunis, who welcomed the arrival of several vaccines as a real ray of hope, however, emphasized the debilitating impact of the scourge saying “either we win together or we perish together.”

Despite the progress made to curb the disease, Speaker Tunis urged the population to remain vigilant and to respect the measures to prevent the spread of the disease (wearing a mask, washing hands, physical distance). He also urged them to be vaccinated as soon as possible to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The chair of the Community Parliament took the opportunity to commend the community of researchers and scientists who have made significant progress possible in the fight against COVID-19.

He also assured of his ambition to bring regional integration to the people, saying “the ambition to build a prosperous and peaceful community space is irreversible”. He restated his commitment to the values that underpin the very existence of ECOWAS such as free movement of people and goods, democracy, peace and prosperity.

Tunis commended the progress made in community integration, saying “the development remains a necessary condition for the harmonious development of the region”. He also called for special attention to be paid to one of the symbols of the implementation of these values in the region, namely the community levy.

“The levy is the very expression of the solidarity and accountability of our respective governments in the integration process and in the realisation of the regional programme”, he said.