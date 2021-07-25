The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is strategizing on how to increase the use of telecommunications and information technologies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the region as well as boost economic development.

This was disclosed at the weekend in a statement issued by the Communications Divisions of the Headquarters of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja ahead of the delocalized meeting of the parliament that will commence in Ghana on the July 27.

According to the statement the Parliament is organizing the joint committee delocalized meeting under the theme: “the role of telecommunications and information technologies (TIT) in achieving regional development, peace, security and human rights”, from 27-31 July, 2021 in Winneba, Ghana.

The Joint Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) / Legal Affairs and Human Rights /Telecommunications and Information Technology (TIT) will lead delegation to the meeting.

The regional bloc has invested enormously to help member states ravaged by insurgency and terrorism to address the lingering crises, coordinate regional economic integration measures and boost people-to-people relationship.

Some countries of the 15-member regional organization such as Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have seen spike in terrorist activities in recent months leading to the deaths of hundreds of people and displacements of many.