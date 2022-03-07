The ECOWAS Parliament has urged member states of the regional bloc to take more precautionary measures to tackle a possible emergence of yet another variant of COVID- 19 in the region.

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament Dr. Side Mohamed Tunis, made this call in his address at a seminar organised by the parliament in Monrovia the Liberian capital, at the week end even as he observed that hospitalizations and deaths, resulting from COVID-19, have reduced significantly.

He said “Our Seminar is holding at a time when our region, and the world at large, is marked by the persistent health crisis linked to COVID-19, as well as a constant threat to peace and security. ”

” We cannot deny the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and as such, we must remain vigilant and anticipate the possible emergence of yet another variant because this is the characteristics of any pandemic.”

“However, it has been proven that vaccination contributes significantly to the mitigation of its effects.

“Fortunately, we see that hospitalizations and deaths, resulting from Covid-19, have reduced significantly, as has the virulence of the disease.”

“This is why we will continue to appeal to our people to take the vaccine and believe in its providential efficacy because it works”.

He lamented that the region is also confronted with challenges of governance and security, stressing that it has become crucial that the Parliament deliberate candidly on the issues that threaten peace and democracy in the region.

“That is why we have dedicated the upcoming session to particularly discuss the political and security situation in the region and hopefully, at the end of the day, we should be able to build a broad-based consensus around the necessity to stamp out the menace of unconstitutional takeovers, terrorism, and insecurity,” Tunis noted

The ECOWAS Parliament has ended the Parliamentary Seminar in Monrovia Liberia with the theme “ECOWAS Vision 2050; Formulation process and challenges to its implementation”

Meanwhile, regional legislature will be holding its 2022 First Extraordinary Session in Monrovia, Liberia to discuss the security and political situation in the region, especially Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso from March 08 to March 12, 2022.