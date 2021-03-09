By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis has said the Parliament will ensure that the governments of Member States of the regional bloc will make the COVID-19 vaccines available to all their citizens.

Tunis made this known during the commemoration of the first anniversary of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament yesterday in Abuja, stressing that the health of the people of the Community is more important to the ECOWAS Parliament than any projects.

He added that governments of the sub region will vaccinate citizens irrespective of their status, adding that the Fifth Legislature of the Parliament was inaugurated in the wake of the global challenge, the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of vaccines is a sigh of relief.

“In the light of the fight against COVID-19, it gives a sigh of relief to note that governments and Health Institutions within the sub-region have started procuring and acquiring vaccines

“This is a welcome development and as a Parliament we will continue to push and ensure that vaccines are made available t0o every citizen of the sub region.

“However, let me encourage everyone to keep all measures to keep us safe from contracting COVID -19 by observing all COVID-19 preventive measures.

“The ECOWAS Parliament is advocating for governments to prioritize vaccines for everyone, health of the citizens is more important than any other projects.

”The vaccines should be available to everyone irrespective of who you are, either rich or poor”, Tunis said.

The Speaker noted that despite the inauguration of the Fifth Legislature in the midst of the pandemic, the parliament has made remarkable achievements and recorded policy advocacy and interventions in Member States.

The speaker said that after the opening of the borders in 2020, the Parliament had three delocalized meetings in three different countries in the sub-region which yielded positive results.

“The opening of the borders motivated us to swing into action. We quickly rose to the occasion and organized three joint committee meetings in three different countries of the sub-region.

“It is worthy of mentioning that these meetings continue to yield positive results on member states.

“It is gratifying to report that some governments and National Assemblies in the sub-region have started implementing and adjusting policies on issues such as Cyber Security, African Continental Free Trade Area,” Tunis said.