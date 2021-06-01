Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Mali over the political impasse in the country.

This was the decision reached at the emergency extraordinary summit on the political situation in Mali on Sunday.

The extraordinary summit which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari in Ghana, was convened to review the prevailing socio-political crisis in Mali following the arrest, detention and subsequent resignations of the president and the prime minister of the transition on 26th May 2021, as well as to determine the next line of action for the transition.

This decision was taken after the presentation of the report by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali.

According to the communique, the Heads of State expressed strong and deep concerns over the present crisis in Mali, which is coming halfway to the end of the agreed transition period.

, in the context of the security challenges related to incessant terrorist attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic with its dire socio-economic impacts.

The heads of state demanded the immediate release of the former president and prime minister of the transition who are kept under house arrest.

They condemned the recent coup d’etat, which is a violation of the decisions taken at the extraordinary Summit held at the Peduase Lodge, Aburi, Ghana on 15th September 2020 and a violation of the Transition Charter.

The communique reads, “After extensive discussions on the situation in Mali, the Heads of State and Government took the following decisions.

“Reaffirm the importance and necessity of respecting the democratic process for ascending to power, in conformity with the 2001 ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“They particularly condemn all actions that led to ongoing instability in Mali, and its attendant consequences in the region.

“Decide to suspend Mali from ECOWAS Institutions in line with ECOWAS provisions.

“Call for a new civilian Prime Minister to be nominated immediately.

“A new inclusive government should be formed to proceed with the transition programme.

“Reaffirm the need to respect the transition period of 18 months decided in Accra. In this context, the date of 27th February 2022 already announced for the Presidential election should be absolutely maintained. A monitoring Mechanism will be put in place to this effect.”