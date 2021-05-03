ADVERTISEMENT

BY SAMUEL ABULUDE |

Nigerian music artiste, Precious Agbede, popularly known as Pa Brymo has done what most consider impossible by combining a collection of tracks from Amapiano to other genres in his new ‘EP Ecstacy’.

Ecstacy is a body of tracks with six songs. Currently the song, ‘Woman’ is really doing well on all traditional and digital media platforms.

The Benin City breed makes us understand that his ability to listen, study and build always on any genre is what makes him have good strength in all these genres. “I made the EP Ecstasy out of no stress. Those songs came out of inspiration and good practise. It is easy as a good singer to recreate anything. I always recreate whatever fascinates me while listening to other celebrated artiste.

“I will do well on a song with a singer like Chike and I can also do well with a singer like Slimcase, which I did on a song already released. I made the song ‘Woman’ because I knew the produced sound by Blaisebeatz a.k.a OBAH is just a chance to appraise the average African Woman.

He added that “I have more for this industry, trust me, the beginning of great works is Ecstacy. Perhaps when I start unleashing great projects with artists like TENI and other bigger names, the industry will understand how good I could bend my steel as long as I get a good beat from the sound producer.