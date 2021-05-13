BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by the Muslim ummah of the state during the Ramadan fasting period.

In an Ed-el-Fitr message, the governor congratulated the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan, and prayed that Allah will bless the immense sacrifices that were made.

The message, which was contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and communication to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Thursday, said that ‘”El-Rufai urged the Muslim community to keep hope alive, and to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr in compliance with public health guidelines prescribed to protect everyone from COVID-19.’’

The governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for removing the circumstances that compelled the month of fasting and Eid-el-Fitr to happen under quarantine in 2020.

‘’Malam El-Rufai prayed that Almighty Allah will amply reward and bless the efforts of faith and worship,’’ he said.

The media adviser said that the governor appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony.

‘’Noting the severity of the ongoing security challenges, he urged all residents to practise vigilance and be law-abiding while the State awaits the intensification of the security operations that are required to secure our communities,’’ the statement added.