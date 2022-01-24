The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been involved in heightened activity since the coming to office of the new helmsman, the youthful Abdulrasheed Bawa, almost one year ago. Within that period, not a few suspects have been invited for questioning at its office and some prominent arrests have also been made. However, there is a growing concern that in the ensuing frenzy, some mistakes may occur. That is why we feel obliged to warn against repeating the mistakes of the past where suspects were presumed guilty without any charges pressed against them.

Within this period, some notable individuals like former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode and the businessman, Obi Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana respectively were guests of the agency. The manner of their treatment brought back sad memories of the past as it was made a media affair.

Also, recently, there was a media report that the Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Lawan Kuru, was invited and detained based on a petition. The worrisome dimension to his own case is that it occurred less than a week after he threatened to publish the list of obligors owing an estimated N4.4 trillion, but who have refused to pay up, despite all entreaties.

AMCON, it must be understood, by the very nature of its assignment, does not need an effort to make enemies and powerful ones at that. His ordeal may be a coincidence, but it brings back the fable about the witch that cried at night and the baby dies in the morning. We are not about to make a case for or against anyone. We are concerned that no citizen should be presumed or framed guilty and pressed to prove their innocence.

We had, previously on this page, stated our position against media trial of offenders based, merely, on the content and strength of a petition authored, probably, by unscrupulous actors powerful enough to push the investigating agency to do their bidding, in this case, arrest, present to the media and detain someone who may, to all intents, be innocent.

The fear of this newspaper is rekindled by past experiences not necessarily of EFCC in which innocent individuals had been unfairly tried and found guilty at the bar of public opinion. We call to mind the case of a former Chief of Army Staff who was detained for nine whole years only to be discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence. A more recent case is that of a Justice of the Supreme Court who was exposed to a humiliating treatment in the hands of security agents. The anguish he went through during the period eventually killed him.

Historically, the establishment of EFCC, was informed by the federal government’s desire to bring about a reduction in the volume of corrupt practices in the country. At inception, and even now, the argument in favour of the anti-corruption drive that gave birth to it was, and still is, very compelling.

The operative word in its mandate, in our view, is ‘investigate’ which entails that upon receiving any report or allegation of impropriety against an institution or individual, the first step is to confirm the veracity of the allegation or otherwise so as to establish a prima facie case against the perceived offender.

In other advanced climes, that is the procedure which explains why accused persons are shielded by the security agencies until they are ready to prosecute. As a matter of fact, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America, has it as a policy not to comment on any case they are investigating. That also explains why when they move to arrest, there is hardly an escape route for the accused. In Nigeria, the reverse is the case. A petition against anyone is all that is required to tarnish the image of persons even before they are given an opportunity to respond to whatever is the allegation.

Much as we are willing to argue that the agencies have the right to expect to be given a free hand to do their job as they see fit, we are also persuaded to aver that the accused has the right to be perceived innocent until found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

As a newspaper, we observe that this unfortunate trend of media trial of suspects has the tendency to discourage talents from taking up public assignments. In our considered opinion, the danger in the attraction by investigating agencies to resort to media trial of accused persons is that the argument is one-sided.

The accused persons are so flooded with allegations that they may begin to feel guilty and lack the moral courage to think otherwise let alone speak up. In that scenario, they are presumed guilty until they prove their own innocence. That is against the tenets of the rule of law where the onus of proof lies with the prosecution.