Barring urgent last-minute intervention, academic activities in the nation’s public universities will experience disruption, yet again, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) make good its plans to embark on what members termed total and indefinite strike.

The university teachers’ union claim that it was left with no choice but to down tools since the federal government has refused to implement agreements already signed by the two bodies. Specifically, they bemoaned the government’s refusal to implement the February 7, 2019 memorandum of agreement, which contained what they described as important highlights of the 2009 agreement.

From 1999 to date, ASUU has embarked on strike no fewer than 15 times. Each time the academics downed tools; the reason seems to remain the same: neglect of the ivory towers by successive governments. Only recently, the ASUU warned of an impending strike that will, as usual, cripple academic activities in public universities across the country should the Federal Government fail to implement the memorandum of agreement it signed with the union.

The cause of disagreement largely remained the federal government’s alleged failure to honour the 2009 agreement it willingly signed with ASUU. Interestingly, the Union renegotiated the 2009 agreement and in order to make the implementation of the agreement easy for the government, scaled down its demands considerably.

Still, in their opinion, years after the agreement was signed and renegotiated, the government is yet to implement it, hence the continued strike, which has been dealing a disastrous blow to quality of education in our public varsities.

ASUU Raises The Alarm Over Rot In Education Sector

While not unaware of the government’s other contending demands in the face of lean resources, we are appalled by the failure of the government to demonstrate commitment by implementing the agreement, at least piecemeal, so as to save the nation’s tertiary education sector from total collapse.

Perceptively, in our opinion, it is becoming obvious that in dealing with labour related issues, the only language the government understands is strike. Consequently, the nation is regularly being inundated with industrial actions by different labour unions, mostly to demand for improved working conditions.

As for the FG-ASUU disagreement, which is threatening varsity education, the intervention by respected stakeholders such as the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has proved not to be helpful. Still, we think that it is only fair for both parties in this unending matter to respect stakeholders who have lent their voices to this unending matter.

Indeed, the fact that ASUU has a genuine case is not in contention and since the government signed the agreement with the Union, it is only proper that such is honoured. Ordinarily, it would have been apposite to remind the government that its words must be its bond at all times. But we are also compelled to accept that it would require the availability of resources in the face of other competing demands.

We note that prominent among the demands of ASUU is the issue of the revitalisation of the university system. In 2013, the government submitted that it will take N1.3 trillion to revitalise the Nigerian education system to meet with the West African average.

However, ASUU noted that as of 2022, the government released just N270 million, which leaves a surplus of over one trillion, yet to be released. The government promised that N220 Million would be released before the end of 2021. However, only 30 million was released in addition to N20 million released in 2019, making it N50 million that the government ought to have released since 2014.

When the last strike by ASUU began as a warning strike in March 2020, nobody, including the lecturers, had the premonition that it would last till December of that year. The nation and specifically, the students lost about nine months to yet another avoidable strike. We are tempted to ask for how long will this anomaly continue?

Fundamentally, frequent strikes by ASUU are causing colossal damage to the nation’s education system. For one, the academic performance of students is adversely affected as the strikes cripple the entire educational system resulting in half-baked, unemployable graduates.

Since the nation is at the eve of an election year, Nigerians can do well to insist on voting only candidates that have favourable disposition towards development of the education sector. It is a truism that no nation develops beyond the level of its education and to have a sound educational system, a nation must be willing to commit enormous resources to this all-important sector.

This newspaper insists that the nation cannot afford another ASUU strike. The two parties must do all within their powers to avert this looming crisis which, invariably, affects mostly the children of the less privileged who cannot afford private university education which even the ASUU members and, of course, top government officials who play pranks at negotiating table, patronise.