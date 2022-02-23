Education in Borno state, especially at the basic level, is in double jeopardy as the sector contends with both the Boko Haram-induced disruptions, which have forced closure of schools on one hand and, the dearth of qualified teachers on the other.

A committee tasked with conducting basic literacy and numeracy competency assessment of the Local Education Authority teachers across 27 local government areas of the state recently submitted a report with findings that further expose the enormity of the challenges facing primary education in the state.

According to the report, of the 17,229 teachers assessed, only 5,439 representing 31.6 per cent are competent enough to teach, while 3,815 representing 22.1 per cent are both incompetent and untrainable.

One equally scary aspect of the committee’s report is the finding that 2,389 teachers representing 13.9 per cent have been teaching without any formal qualification from any institution.

While it is clear that long years of the Boko Haram war may have contributed to this damning statistics, the committee’s discovery is suggestive of the deplorable state of primary education in most states of the country.

Sadly, the faulty teacher recruitment processes that are often hijacked by some so-called stakeholders including politicians and their cronies compound this regrettable scenario.

Oftentimes, these stakeholders-nay- selfish politicians who see recruitment for teaching positions as an avenue to reward and retain political patronage, often hijack the process. As a result, persons who are employed to teach in most of the public schools are either not qualified, or view it as a stopgap position pending when something better comes up. Fundamentally, the startling statistics from Borno state is a tragedy that needs to be urgently resolved to save the education sector. It also underscores the need to, among other things, root out the sharp practices in teacher-recruitment process.

We recall that in a recent certificate verification exercise, the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KSUBEB) uncovered 233 teachers with fake certificates.

The discovery by the Borno State committee like that of Kaduna SUBEB, is suggestive of the enormity of the rot in the nation’s education system, a phenomenon that has continued to impede the quest for quality education.

Without a doubt, a teacher who is not qualified to teach, and in some cases not trainable, has no business being in the classroom. Since people cannot give what they do not have no matter how hard they try, we can only imagine what these teachers were teaching the pupils.

However, the damning statistics from Borno is a clear demonstration of the rot in the nation’s education sector which has suffered long years of lip service by successive administrations.

In Nigeria, the standard of education is not only low but is on the downward slide with poor funding, low or utterly ill-motivated teachers, poor infrastructure among other factors, continually dealing a mortal blow on this all-important sector.

Due to utter neglect, the statistics for enrolment, retention and completion in most states especially in the North, have remained appalling. UNICEF, in one of its reports, noted that only 61 per cent of Nigerian children of primary school age attend school and the percentage is lower in the North. It is worse for the female child in the North, where only about 40 per cent are registered in school.

It stands to be imagined that the quality of what is imparted to the small percentage that attend public schools, especially in some remote areas and other hard to reach places where inspection and monitoring is not accorded priority, cannot be guaranteed.

In spite of these embarrassing statistics, the nation is enthralled with reports of states’ deliberate failure to access funds from Universal Basic Education Commission-UBEC- for the improvement of primary education.

As at the last count, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to governors to access the N51 billion matching grants earmarked by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)for basic education failing which it threatened to approach the court to compel the governors to do so.

By and large, this disturbing teacher statistics are not peculiar to Borno state alone. In Kaduna for instance, when the state conducted competency tests for teachers, the outcome was damning. It is certain that there will be more startling revelations should more states embark on similar exercises.

This scenario underscores the need for a holistic overhaul of the education sector. The nation cannot continue to live in denial by carrying on as if all is well.

As for Borno state, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum must take tough measures including sacking or, in the least, redeploying those found untrainable. Moments like these require difficult decisions for the future progress of the state.

Above all, Borno needs to rally stakeholders including the Nigerian Teachers Institute and faculty of Education in University of Maiduguri among others, to train those found trainable. Also, the state must overhaul its teacher recruitment process including sourcing for capable hands outside. The time to do that is now.