Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari granted interviews to two television stations – Channels Television, a private media outfit, and the Nigerian Television Authority, which is state-owned.

While the president spoke on a wide range of topics, of particular interest were his responses to issues relating to the economy, the clamour for state police, herder-farmer crisis and the forthcoming transition of power to a new government.

The interviews granted by Buhari availed the citizens the rare opportunity to gauge the mind of the president and the thinking of his government.

It is a good thing for the president to speak to the local media on Nigerian issues. Time was when the president only granted interviews to foreign networks in foreign lands and Nigerian media would be scrambling to relay his comments to their countrymen second-hand. It gave the impression that there was a communication gap between the president and local journalists, or that the former was looking down on the latter. Last week’s engagements will go a long way to dispel such impressions. Such media engagements should be more frequent.

It is also a good thing when the president is allowed to speak with the media without restraint. Despite a president’s coterie of aides and media managers, he is the best placed to offer insight into the workings of the administration he heads. Buhari’s handlers may think they are shielding him from the media by not granting interviews, the very opposite, in our view, may be true. It is Buhari that is being denied access to the public to get his views and reasoning across on major issues, and avoid people drawing the wrong conclusions.

Buhari’s responses to questions on the economy create the impression that he is not properly briefed by his aides and appointees. Asked about an exchange rate that was N197 to the dollar when he first became president and N410 to the dollar today, and a debt burden of N12 trillion then and N38 trillion today, the president questioned the accuracy of these figures. Yet, these are figures from government agencies. If there are disputes about their accuracy, they would be negligible. And instead of addressing the issues of the rising debt and depreciating currency, he quickly moved on to talk about farming like it is a one-size-fits-all economic solution.

His reasoning for not supporting the creation of state police is that state governors will abuse the powers given to them. The example cited was the management of local government funds. It is pertinent to point out that on May 29, 2015, Buhari at his inauguration vowed to do all that was constitutionally possible to free local governments from the shackles of the governors. In this regard, Buhari could have drawn concessions from governors to give local governments and state judiciaries financial autonomy by squeezing the governors politically and not granting their frequent demands for bailout funds. Merely pointing out the anomaly would not solve the problem.

Also, the current unitary command structure of the police cannot solve the security challenges the country is facing. It has to devolve to state and community policing.

His comments on the vexatious matter of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which he had declined to sign offer some relief. His strong affirmation that he would sign the bill after the complaints he made against mandatory direct primary for all parties are addressed by the lawmakers should put to rest the conspiracy theories that sprang up after he rejected the bill – that he had ulterior motive to frustrate the election reform process in its entirety, especially to ensure that the provision for electronic voting and electronic transmission of results, which Nigerians had insisted on as critical elements towards cleaner polls, do not form part of the 2023 electoral process. The ball is now in the court of the National Assembly.

And when he answered a question that touched on the crisis between farmers and herders, and he queried what led to the breakdown of centuries-old relationship between villagers and itinerant herders, it left many Nigerians wondering if the Buhari administration was ready and willing to find a workable solution to the problem.

As a newspaper, we had aligned with the majority of Nigerians in advocating a modern system of cattle business by ranching the livestock. Apart from stopping the needless bloodshed and destruction of properties in the clashes between the two cultures, the spinoffs along the value chain of cattle ranching are numerous. If the Buhari administration is still bent on open grazing and cattle routes, then Nigerians will just have to wait for another administration for a way forward on the matter.

Finally, from his answer on the issue of his preferred successor, he appears not to be hell-bent on anointing one. If he keeps to this, that will be good. Since 1999, departing presidents’ and governors’ desire to handpick who succeeds them has been one of the problems with the polity. Nigerians should be allowed to make the choice of who governs them. The president’s role is to provide a level playing ground and insist on free and fair elections.