For many a critic of the policies of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, delving into agriculture was a needless deviation from the mandate of the apex bank which statutorily ought to centre on monetary policy and financial systems’ stability. That line of thinking did not take into account the demands of the time influenced by dwindling foreign reserve and inflationary trend that was becoming difficult to manage.

Added to this was the unhealthy reality of the challenges of a mono-cultural economy that was dependent on oil. The unpredictability of its price in the international market made it almost inescapable that something urgent has to be done if the nation must thrive and grow. The situation made a deliberate diversification policy that brought the non-oil sector into serious reckoning look like a master stroke as it gave the country a lot to cheer especially with the unexpected intrusion of COVID-19 into the nation’s socio-economic life.

The agricultural policy of the CBN on Emefiele’s watch, in particular, the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) that is yielding multiple benefits in terms of job creation and what has come to be known as the rice revolution with the potential to transform the country into a net exporter of rice, justifies every resource and effort invested in the sector. The thinking behind the policy is for it to create a demand-driven ecosystem that will link small-holder farmers with agro-processors.

Fundamentally, in our view, it is designed to create and ensure linkage through a financing framework that is aimed at relating these investments across agricultural value-chain. Understandably, this thought process derives from the nation’s experience, over the years, which has shown that there are enormous potentials in the agricultural value-chain and that there is immense local capacity that can be optimized in this direction to guarantee food security.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the success of the policy can be measured by the significant increase in the number of rice mills. Within the period, over 95 standard processing mills have been established across the country. Commendable, also, is the contribution of private sector players operating under the Private Prima Anchor. The private sector involvement was part of the felt need to improve productivity and drive growth.

It is important to also note that a Public Private Partnership (PPP), an initiative by the CBN forms part of the policy mix. It is an arrangement in which the state will provide the land and then get private sector to come and use the resource in partnership with state governments to increase output.

This ABP policy came into effect in 2015 and since then, the CBN has financed over 1.3 million farmers and in the process facilitated the cultivation of over 1.3 million hectares of land across the country as well as the production of an average of 5.5 million metric tons of paddy at four tonnes per hectare. It is from this perspective that we view the CBN’s role in the attainment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge of creating 10 million jobs. The multiplier effect of financing 1.3 farmers in terms of people who they engage as labourers and or harvesters for each hectare is capable of creating further three to four additional jobs.

It is estimated that the Anchor Borrower Programme has received in excess of N264 billion injected through the deposit money banks and other cosmetic financial institutions. A sizeable chunk of this money went into the rice project for reasons that are obvious.

The seeming focus on rice can be easily explained as the crop is a major staple food in Nigeria, and had formed a significant part of the import bill. So, the apex bank’s interest is to really develop local production capacity which would do a couple of things to drive productivity and boost employment because small holder farmers are going to be involved. Ultimately and very importantly, it will conserve foreign exchange requests for rice importation. These three objectives have, to a large extent, been achieved.

Another reason, in our opinion, that motivated the foray into agriculture can be garnered from the provision of Section 31 of the CBN Act. This part of that law makes it possible for the apex bank to carry out development financing as well as involve the banks in such development finance activities of which agriculture is a prominent part while aligning with the strategic mandate of ensuring price and exchange rate stability. To that extent, it is pertinent to observe that food prices and unemployment are key indices of the macro economy which should interest the CBN because food price inflation adds to the basket in tracking total inflation.

The return to agriculture, in our opinion, is one policy of the tenure of Emefiele as CBN Governor that will surely out-live him. Without gainsaying it, that policy is irreversible for two main reasons. He has laid a solid foundation that whoever comes after him must compellingly build on. Also, the days of free oil money are gone for good.