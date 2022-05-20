It goes without saying that financial institutions and the services they provide, play a key role in driving the economy. It is also important to note that these financial institutions, through their operations, support the growth and development of other sectors and ensure the buoyancy of the system.

That, in a very significant way, explains why the government, through the agency saddled with the responsibility of managing the regulatory processes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from time to time, put in place fresh rules and guidelines intended to achieve set goals. The idea is for the actors in the system to maintain a sustained focus on the value the sector is expected to add to policies that are geared towards building an economy that all will benefit from in a meaningful way.

Those guidelines, such as the open banking guidelines, just issued by the CBN, when formulated and implemented, ensure that all stakeholders play their roles effectively and efficiently. Open banking, by definition, is a banking practice that provides third-party financial service providers open access to consumer banking, transaction, and other financial data from banks and non-bank financial institutions through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).

Open banking will allow the networking of accounts and data across institutions for use by consumers, financial institutions, and third-party service providers. The open banking sub-sector is becoming a major source of innovation that is poised to reshape the banking industry. But it is not a fintech, or a switch, or a company one can connect to for financial services. It is a non-profit driving the advocacy for common API standard within the Nigerian banking ecosystem.

It is in this context that we deem it appropriate to highlight the new guidelines just released by the apex bank to create the desired awareness that will enhance an adequate understanding of the policy thrust and its intendment as an instrument to nudge the financial sector in the right direction.

The reasoning behind the guidelines intends them to be a regulatory framework for open banking in Nigeria. It establishes principles for data sharing across the banking and payments system to promote innovations and broaden the range of financial products and services available to bank customers.

It is also pertinent to note that open banking, by its already stated definition, recognises the ownership and control of data by customers of financial and non-financial services, and their right to grant authorisations to service providers for the purpose of accessing innovative financial products and services.

The guidelines, in our opinion, generate a sense of anticipation geared towards driving competition and improving accessibility to banking as well as payment services. Still, participants in open banking are expected to adhere strictly to security standards when accessing and storing data, even as they are subject to minimum privacy standards, operational standards, risk management standards and customer experience standards as prescribed by the Bank.

The objectives of the guidelines as stipulated by the CBN are the provision of clear responsibilities and expectations for the various participant categories so as to ensure consistency and security across the open banking system. Similarly, the guidelines stipulate safeguards for financial system stability under an open banking regime; promote competition and enhance access to banking and other financial services just as they outline minimum requirements for participants.

The CBN is emphatic that the guidelines apply to banking and other related financial services as categorised and determined by it in the regulatory framework for open banking in Nigeria.

The guidelines indicate that given the open banking proposition, any organisation that has data of customers which may be exchanged with other entities for the purpose of providing innovative financial services within Nigeria, is eligible to participate in the open banking ecosystem.

Also, entities participating within the open banking ecosystem are categorised based on the specific roles that they may perform. Participants may assume more than one role depending on their services and offerings.

However, by the provisions of the regulatory framework, the CBN is authorised to provide and maintain an open banking registry (OBR) for the industry for purposes such as the provision of regulatory oversight on participants so as to enhance transparency in their operations. The duty of the apex bank, in this regard, is also to ensure that only registered institutions operate within the open banking ecosystem.

For emphasis, it is pertinent to state that OBR is a public repository for details of registered participants. To that extent, each participant will be identified by its CAC business registration number, a unique key across the OBR system. Furthermore, the OBR will maintain an API interface as defined within the open banking API guidelines which will serve as the primary means by which third party participants can manage the registration of their API consumers. Also, consent is essential from customers whose data may be required by services provider to avail them of financial products and services.