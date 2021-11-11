The raging war on terror across the country has recorded some achievement which is the emergence of the neighbourhood vigilantes and their capabilities as security outfits. They were once just the neighbourhood watchdog looking out for petty thieves or, at the very most, armed robbers. The moment of change came, maybe in 2013, when citizens in the North east took matters into their own hands and started to fish out Boko Haram fighters in their own midst. This was how the Civilian Joint Task Force was born helping the military fight the insurgency in communities in Borno, Yobe and other states.

The origin of the CJTF goes back to raids conducted by the military in search of terror suspects, which took its toll on innocent citizens and forcing them to start pointing out the suspects themselves. In so many cases, the CJTF had intelligence the army could not have gotten anywhere else. While only a small number of the close to the 26,000 people that made up the CJTF, were on the payroll of states’ governments, hundreds were killed fighting Boko Haram. Just as many who fought along the military in the northeast remain missing and unaccounted for.

That they have made significant contributions and continue to do so in tackling insecurity in the country is not in doubt. Their usefulness explains why government, at all levels, have embraced the use of vigilantes to fill the security vacuum created by the insufficient number of police officers on the streets, particularly in areas of the north that are ungoverned, under-policed and taken over by bandits who impose their own rules. In these rural areas, locals are best suited to address the security challenges that are sometimes peculiar to each community.

This newspaper had written extensively on the need for state police to ease the burden on the obviously overstretched Nigeria Police Force. We hold the view that state governments need to be responsible for the conduct, failures or successes of law enforcement officers operating there. This cannot be possible with vigilantes, who operate without any legal framework except in isolated cases like Amotekun in the South west. Yet, the state governors have to make do with the available options, which mostly centre around the use of vigilantes and volunteers. The reality is that governors have to take matters into their own hands because the federal government appears indecisive on the issue of state police even as it has proved incapable of effectively protecting rural dwellers, who are most affected by the unhindered harassments and attacks of kidnappers, bandits and terrorists.

Reports from those most affected by the criminal activities that have taken root in the north west suggest that bandits operating in the region live in fear of vigilantes; less so of the police. There is a reason for that. Arrested bandits who manage to slip through the hands of the police, other security agencies or the criminal justice system are sometimes known to take revenge on entire communities. The vigilantes, on their part, take no prisoners. Under normal circumstances, this would be regarded as jungle justice, or at the very least; extra-judicial killings if they were conducted by law enforcement officers. On April 16, 2021 for example, vigilantes reportedly stormed Dansadau market in Mar Local Government of Zamfara killing scores of bandits in what was described as a reprisal attack. Such tit for tat attacks between bandits and vigilantes are almost developing into a mini-war with state governments and security agencies merely onlookers.

Even without a legal framework or laws in support of citizens arrest, states using vigilantes in place of the police or military in combating banditry and criminality need to set rules of engagement to protect the lives of innocent citizens who are sometimes caught in the crossfire.

While we acknowledge that the vigilantes are fast becoming indispensable in the nation’s security architecture, their activities must be streamlined in such a manner that will check any undesirable excesses their otherwise good intentions may yield.

It is our considered opinion, therefore, that state governments should exercise more control over the activities of vigilantes who are now known to set up check-points and roadblocks in search of bandits. Physically identifying who is a bandit just by appearance has led to ethnic profiling in many states where vigilantes operate freely.

Making matters worse is that the vigilantes administer their own perception of justice instantly. There have been reports of this scenario in the north west where innocent citizens were stopped on the road and killed by vigilantes because, in the assessment of the vigilantes, they looked like bandits. It suggests that the vigilantes, at least on the streets, are becoming a law on to themselves. Responsibility for incidents like these falls squarely on the shoulders of state governors. Whether they are categorised as extra-judicial killings or jungle justice, someone should be held accountable for human lives lost in the guise of crime prevention. We admit that the vigilantes are, in most cases, doing a good job. But if unchecked, zealotry may creep in and that will, definitely, not be good enough.