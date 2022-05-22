The menace of commercial motorcycle operators, notoriously known as Okada riders on the highways in parts of Nigeria, is becoming increasingly worrisome. In addition to being reckless and inconsiderate towards other road users, they have also developed a penchant for being lynch mob. Recently, in Abuja, a number of people were reported dead in a clash between traders at the Dei Dei market and a group of irate crowd made up of okada riders and some street urchins.

At the end of what turned out to be a bloody show of brigandage, shops, houses, and vehicles in addition to goods worth millions of Naira were razed. Narrating the bloody clash, an eyewitness said an accident involving a commercial motorcyclist conveying a woman led to the fight. It was reported that a truck crushed a woman to death as a result of a perceived recklessness of a commercial motorcycle rider.

The woman was on a bike when the accident occurred. She was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Kubwa. Vexed by what had happened, some traders in the area set the motorbike ablaze. This led to a reprisal attack by the commercial motorcyclists that resulted in destruction of the market and death.

We recall that the Lagos State Government had recently banned the commercial motorcycle operators in six local government areas. This was not unconnected with the death of a young man purportedly killed by Okada riders in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the deceased, a sound engineer, was lynched and burnt to death after a misunderstanding over N100 balance with one of the commercial motorcyclists.

In our considered opinion, the government in all the states and FCT must take measures to curb the excesses of these motorcyclists. In making this call, we are not unmindful of the fact that for most of them that means of transportation puts food on the table for their families. The more reason why, in our opinion, they owe themselves a duty to be more responsible in their operations. The pervasive perception of the riders as a nuisance to the society and a danger to other road users is not in their interest.

The greater danger in their conduct on the highway is that the average okada rider has an exaggerated sense of self-worth that makes them have a feeling that they are above the law and they curiously brag about it. In most cases, the security agencies are scared of arresting them. Even when they are at fault, they enforce their jungle justice on other road users through mob action.

We are not, however, calling on a total ban of Okada activities especially in the rural areas where they are the only reliable means of transportation. In a situation where there is an inadequate mass transit system, outright ban may not be advisable. In our opinion, what should be done is for the government to regulate them effectively. Presently, some of the motorcycles are not registered or insured and the riders are not licenced to operate. That is how dangerous they are on the highway. As long as there are users of the services they render, the government will only ban them in vain. Besides, a total ban will lead to an upsurge in crime and other deviant behaviours. In our view, the excesses of these riders have gone on for so long because there seem to be no consequences for their bad attitude.

Unfortunately, the federal road safety commission (FRSC) and Vehicles Inspection Directorate (VIO) seem to have abandoned their duty of enforcing sanity on the roads and are now concentrating on revenue drive. There is a tendency on their part to turn a blind eye to the nuisance these riders have become on the highways. But it is not too late for them to pay the desired attention to this segment of the transportation system by insisting that they are well trained and licenced while at the same bringing the motorcycles into the registration and insurance net if only to protect other road users.

Similarly, the leadership of the okada riders’ association in all the localities in which they operate should sensitise their members on the need to respect constituted authority. Their penchant to resort to mob action at the slightest provocation needs to stop. The society cannot continue to condone the unruliness and danger they pose.

As we have consistently advocated on this page, no single individual or group is above the laws of the land. No one has the right to take laws into his or her own hands. We will begin to build a just and equitable society when there are consequences for bad behaviour.