Data privacy and protection presently in Nigeria are almost non-existent. This situation, unwittingly, has provided a leeway to scammers and fraudsters to take hold of people’s private information for their own nefarious gains. With the introduction of Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identity Number (NIN) registration for Nigerians, cyber crime, telephone scams are on the increase as a result of data getting into the wrong hands.

It is vital that Nigerians are aware of the laws guiding Data Privacy and Protection and the rights available to them so that they can better protect their information. Available report indicate that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had established the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations (NDPR) in 2019 to address Data Privacy and Protection in the country.

Section 37 of 1999 constitution lays the foundation of data privacy rights and protection in the country. Section 37 guarantees and protects the right of Nigerians to privacy with respect to their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications, seeing it as part of their fundamental human rights that can be challenged in court when breached.

Also Part VI of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regulation of 2007, looks at the protection of consumers’ data in the telecommunication sector. Reg. 35 requires that all licensees take reasonable steps to protect the information of their customers against improper or accidental disclosures. It states that licensees shall not transfer this information to a third party except as permitted by the consumer or commission or by other applicable laws or regulation.

There is also the Cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015 that criminalises data privacy breaches. This Act prohibits, prevents and punishes cybercrimes in Nigeria. It states that anyone or service provider in possession of any person’s personal data ought to take appropriate measures to safeguard such data.

The Consumer Protection Framework of 2016 established by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Framework forbids financial institutions from divulging personal information belonging to their customers. It also ensures that these financial establishments take appropriate measures to safeguard customers’ data and entails prior written consent of their customers before sharing these data with anyone.

Accordingly, Section 26 of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2007, demands the approval of the Commission before a corporate body or anybody can have access to data stored in their database. The Act also empowers the NIMC to collect, collate and process data of Nigerian citizens and residents.

The National Health Act (NHA) of 2014 which controls health users and healthcare personnel, restricts the disclosure of personal information of users of health services in their records. It also guarantees that healthcare providers take steps to safeguard such data. These are a few of the data protection laws among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the above, in our considered opinion, it is clear that we have gone wrong in some way when individuals and institutions that have no business with an individual’s data have access to them easily.

However, not many Nigerians are aware or make use of these laws. Nigerians are advised to seek out this knowledge for their own good. Also, it is imperative that institutions, in handling personal data, should take appropriate measures to ensure their safe keeping.

Staff working in such places, in our view, should be made to undergo background check and be trained on the importance of data protection. The federal government is also advised to step up on its data protection laws to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens as a way of reducing if not eliminating cyber crime.

In our view, law enforcement agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), should step up measures against cyber crime.

It is also pertinent that agencies such as NIMC and banks handling BVN ought to monitor proceedings carefully to avoid carelessness and the risk of personal data falling into the wrong hands. Scammers cannot have access to persons’ information out of thin air, they would have gotten them from someone.

It is also important to point out that in other climes, certain laws are put in place and enforced to protect citizens’ personal data. Nigeria can borrow a leaf from the United States of America as well as the United Kingdom whose governments go to the extreme to makes laws purposely to protect their citizens’ right to privacy.

In those places, when multinational organizations get out of hand in their operations, the government, applying extant laws, puts them back in place. Take for instance the Facebook scandal involving the Cambridge Analytica, which caused the violation of Data Privacy laws in 2018 when more than 80 million Facebook users had their data used without permission.

This newspaper, therefore, is of the opinion that the country should step up on its protection of the personal data of its citizens as this is also necessary for national security.